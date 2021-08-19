  1. home
  2. Articles

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

By Lars James Hamer, August 19, 2021

0 0

The Chinese government recently released a list of rules that define which songs are classified as illegal and therefore not permitted for use in KTV bars within the country. 

Songs that fall under this category are ones that violate the constitution, endanger national unity, sovereignty, or territorial integrity. 

Any songs that incite racial hatred or discrimination, violate religious beliefs, or propagate obscenity or illegal activities also fall under the nine rules of which songs cannot be played. 

The law of what songs cannot be played in KTV bars will come in to effect on October 1. 

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated that businesses who supply songs to karaoke bars will be responsible for providing songs that fall within the new criteria. 

There are over 50,000 KTV bars in China with more than 100,000 songs per bar.

In 2015, the ministry blacklisted 120 songs due to obscenity, violence, crime, or because they harmed social morality. The list of blacklisted songs included one entitled, “Fart.”

Censorship is common place within Chinese media, owing partly to the fact that there isn’t an age limit on games, movies, books, or music. 

Chinese regulators believe that if it isn’t suitable for all ages, it isn’t suitable for anyone, as cited by the Guardian.

[Cover image via Pixabay

KTV Music China

more news

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

All were detected in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

A Guide to Birth Control in China

We break down the main brands plus how and where to buy them.

China Reports 13 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Monday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

Stricter Quarantine Measures for China-bound Passengers in GZ

International passengers arriving in China via Guangzhou now need to undergo a week of isolated home quarantine.

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

The adult English learning company first entered the China market in 2000.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives