Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

By Vanessa Jencks, August 19, 2021

Travelers and islanders can now take a big breath of relief as all of Hainan has recently been announced as a low risk area, reported Sanya Daily.

If you’ve been holding off on travels to the island due to cases found in Haikou and suspected cases elsewhere, you now can rest easy knowing your travel back to your city won’t be an issue.

The news comes as a relief as many tourists from Beijing and Shanghai expressed concern about returning to their cities after a recent traveler spent the night in a Shenzhen McDonald’s due to having just left Hainan.

For ease of travel, we do recommend that guests acquire nucleic acid tests prior to travel and throughout travel if new lodging is acquired in the middle of your trip.

The official advice from all provinces stands that unnecessary travel should be avoided to ensure the current outbreak is kept under control.

The daily count for new locally-transmitted cases continues to decline, a positive sign as these cases are starkly different than imported cases from outside of the country and often intercepted at arrival quarantine. 

Officials continue to encourage vaccinations in order to ease the risk of severe complications of COVID-19.

READ MORE: 6 Tips for Getting a COVID-19 Test Plus Where to Go in Sanya

[Cover image via Pexels]

