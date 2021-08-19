15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

No need to keep your distance from fun at one of these events in Sanya.



August 21: Jagermeister Wildernity



Don't say we didn't warn you as this will more than likely be a wild or forgotten night.



Sat Aug 21, all day for burgers, 9pm-2am for the party; RMB39 for a Jagermeister Burger, free entry to the party from 9pm. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

August 21: Full Moon





Fill up your lungs and sing to the full moon at Solar in Houhai.



Sat Aug 21, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

August 21: Hot Mama Wakesurf Camp







Get a group of friends to go with you to learn at this three-hour surfing camp. After learning to catch waves, enjoy beer and snacks with friends.



Sat Aug 21, 3-6pm; RMB666 per person. Serenity Marina.



August 22: Ultimate Frisbee Meet-up





Catch, spin and throw to better health and friendships with this casual meetup.



Sun Aug 22, 5pm; Free entry. WeChat ID:Pursuit-0f-Happiness for more information. Beach by Intercontinental.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Aug 22 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Sun & Wed Aug 22 & 25, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



Wednesdays: Art Jams



New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday.



Every Wed, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.

Mondays-Saturdays: Fine Art Lessons





Keep your crazy at bay with something productive to do as COVID-19 approaches and seeks to clamp down on life. Sharpen your creative senses with private fine art lessons from Angelo Segarra.



Mon-Sat 1-8pm; RMB350 and up per lesson. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat Aug 21, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



You've got less than two weeks to experience this one-of-a-kind party. Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other then enjoy the show once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class



Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp







There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-La in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.



Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-La Sanya

Daily: Happy Hour



Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.



Daily, 7-10pm. Free entry. Intercontinental.



