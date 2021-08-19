  1. home
  2. Articles

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

By Vanessa Jencks, August 19, 2021

0 0

No need to keep your distance from fun at one of these events in Sanya.

Want to share a Hainan event or stay up to date on the latest? Join our Events ONLY Hainan Group. Scan the QR code to be added to the group:

events-contact.jpeg

August 21: Jagermeister Wildernity

jagermestier.jpeg

Don't say we didn't warn you as this will more than likely be a wild or forgotten night.

Sat Aug 21, all day for burgers, 9pm-2am for the party; RMB39 for a Jagermeister Burger, free entry to the party from 9pm. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

August 21: Full Moon


solar-small.jpg

Fill up your lungs and sing to the full moon at Solar in Houhai.

Sat Aug 21, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

August 21: Hot Mama Wakesurf Camp

hot-mama-wakesurf-camp.jpg

Get a group of friends to go with you to learn at this three-hour surfing camp. After learning to catch waves, enjoy beer and snacks with friends.

Sat Aug 21, 3-6pm; RMB666 per person. Serenity Marina.

August 22: Ultimate Frisbee Meet-up

ultimate-frisbee.jpg
Image via Pixabay

Catch, spin and throw to better health and friendships with this casual meetup.

Sun Aug 22, 5pm; Free entry. WeChat ID:Pursuit-0f-Happiness for more information. Beach by Intercontinental.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Aug 22 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpg

Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Sun & Wed Aug 22 & 25, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Wednesdays: Art Jams

art-jams.jpeg

New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday. 

Every Wed, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails

cocktail-the-underground.jpg

Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.

Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.

Mondays-Saturdays: Fine Art Lessons

fine-art-lessons.jpeg
Image via Segarra Art

Keep your crazy at bay with something productive to do as COVID-19 approaches and seeks to clamp down on life. Sharpen your creative senses with private fine art lessons from Angelo Segarra.

Mon-Sat 1-8pm; RMB350 and up per lesson. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga

mojo-yoga.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.

Sat Aug 21, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark

WechatIMG2.jpeg

You've got less than two weeks to experience this one-of-a-kind party. Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other then enjoy the show once the sun goes down.

Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour

hookah-happy-hour.jpeg

Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.

Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class

mojo-spinning.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.

Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp

loohoo-camp-shangrila-sanya.jpeg

There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-La in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.

Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-La Sanya

Daily: Happy Hour

5.5-happy-hour.jpeg

Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.

Daily, 7-10pm. Free entry. Intercontinental.

READ MORE: Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Taste something sweet at one of these eight coffee shops in Sanya.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via Pexels]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg



Sanya Surfing

more news

8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

Coffee and dessert in Sanya is available at many locations in Sanya.

15 Sanya Events Still On, 8 Events Cancelled or Postponed

15 Sanya Events Still On, 8 Events Cancelled or Postponed

Check out what events have been cancelled or postponed due to covid-19.

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

Get out of the normal beat of life with these cool events in Sanya.

PHOTOS: Sanya's Ugly-Beautiful Fishing Village on a Hillside

Sanya's remnant fishing village is a messy mixture of nostalgia and forthcoming demise.

9 Sanya Events: Sushi, Deals, Lights and More

Free sushi in Sanya? Yes please.

12 Sanya Events to Fill Your Summer Days

Whether you're still at work or not, there's something for you to do this summer.

10 Sanya Events: Father's Day Tea, Foam Parties and More

There's much to do this coming week in Sanya.

6 Fabulous Foodie Deals from Hotels in Sanya

Enjoy these limited time dinner and breakfast deals in Sanya.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives