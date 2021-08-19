  1. home
  2. Articles

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

By Ned Kelly, August 19, 2021

0 0

The second local COVID-19 case in Shanghai since the current outbreak was confirmed by the city's disease control and prevention center on Wednesday, reports Shine.

The 25-year-old female is a medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital. She has no connection with the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in other Chinese cities, and had not left Shanghai in the past 14 days.

The patient had received full COVID-19 vaccination. She tested negative during her previous every-three-day regular nucleic acid tests, but tested positive in her most recent one.

The patient, who is reported to have a mild case, is now receiving treatment at the Shanghai Public Health Center.

The woman is a resident of Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Subdistrict, which has now been rated a medium-risk area. People in the apartment complex will be quarantined, with health monitoring for two weeks.

The risk rate elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged.

Eighteen close contacts of the case had been identified as of Thursday morning. All have implemented centralized isolation measures, with nucleic acid test results thus far negative. One hundred people who had close contact with the woman's 18 close contacts all tested negative.

She had visited the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University. All three divisions of the hospital – on Fenyang Lu, Baoqing Lu and Xihui Lu – have stopped operating since the case was discovered.

The disease prevention and control staff have conducted screenings of people and took samples of sites in the hospital. By Wednesday evening, 4,390 people had been tested, and 177 environmental samples taken. All the results were negative.

She had also visited the Shangpinyouxian supermarket, Abing fruit shop and Grandma's Home Restaurant in Xinlixiang Square, all of which have been closed and disinfected.

In response to the case, a total of 9,188 people had been tested by Thursday morning, while 272 samples had been collected at related sites. All the results were also found to be negative.

Authorities have once again reminded citizens to take precautions, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and keeping good ventilation.

The Chinese mainland recorded a total of five new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Thursday.

Three of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. One was reported in Yunnan, and one was the Shanghai case.

READ MORE: China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified 29 high-risk and 77 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

more news

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

All were detected in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 13 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Monday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

Back to School in Beijing? You Must Follow These COVID-19 Rules

Anti-epidemic measures have been announced regarding the return of students and staff for Beijing's autumn semester.

China Reports 61 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

China to Crack Down on 'Illegal Karaoke Songs'

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

Worry-free Travel as All of Hainan Now Low-Risk

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

China Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives