Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

The second local COVID-19 case in Shanghai since the current outbreak was confirmed by the city's disease control and prevention center on Wednesday, reports Shine.



The 25-year-old female is a medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital. She has no connection with the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in other Chinese cities, and had not left Shanghai in the past 14 days.

The patient had received full COVID-19 vaccination. She tested negative during her previous every-three-day regular nucleic acid tests, but tested positive in her most recent one.

The patient, who is reported to have a mild case, is now receiving treatment at the Shanghai Public Health Center.

The woman is a resident of Youlu Apartments in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Subdistrict, which has now been rated a medium-risk area. People in the apartment complex will be quarantined, with health monitoring for two weeks.

The risk rate elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged.

Eighteen close contacts of the case had been identified as of Thursday morning. All have implemented centralized isolation measures, with nucleic acid test results thus far negative. One hundred people who had close contact with the woman's 18 close contacts all tested negative.

She had visited the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University. All three divisions of the hospital – on Fenyang Lu, Baoqing Lu and Xihui Lu – have stopped operating since the case was discovered.

The disease prevention and control staff have conducted screenings of people and took samples of sites in the hospital. By Wednesday evening, 4,390 people had been tested, and 177 environmental samples taken. All the results were negative.

She had also visited the Shangpinyouxian supermarket, Abing fruit shop and Grandma's Home Restaurant in Xinlixiang Square, all of which have been closed and disinfected.

In response to the case, a total of 9,188 people had been tested by Thursday morning, while 272 samples had been collected at related sites. All the results were also found to be negative.

Authorities have once again reminded citizens to take precautions, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and keeping good ventilation.

The Chinese mainland recorded a total of five new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Thursday.

Three of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. One was reported in Yunnan, and one was the Shanghai case.



All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.



China has identified 29 high-risk and 77 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]