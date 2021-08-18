China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

The Chinese mainland recorded six new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday.

All six were in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.

The commission also reported 22 new imported cases, including eight in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three in Tianjin, two each in Beijing and Fujian, and one each in Hubei and Guangdong.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

In Shanghai, all areas are now designated as low-risk, after a 14-day lockdown of a medium-risk residential complex in Pudong ended at midnight on Monday.

READ MORE: All Areas in Shanghai Now Low Risk as Pudong Lockdown Lifted

Inter-provincial group tours and airline and accommodation packages have been resumed in the city, cultural and tourism authorities announced on Tuesday.

Group tours to medium-and-high-risk regions are still banned, according to the administration. City tourism operators are also prohibited from receiving tour groups from medium-and-high-risk regions.

China has identified 29 high-risk and 98 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]