Epermarket – The Grocery APP You Didn’t Know You Needed

Epermarket has been slinging quality imported groceries all over Shanghai and beyond for almost a decade – remember to watch out for a big 10th birthday celebration sale in October!

However, 2020 was a significant year for them, as they really upped their game with the introduction of their first restaurant, a physical store and – most importantly – their EperKitchen, which now offers a huge range of ready-to-eat dishes, salads, juices and much more.

If you’ve never shopped with Epermarket before, then allow us to explain why you really are missing out!

Product Range

The range here is huge! Approximately 8,000 products, 5,000 of which are imported from around the globe, including an ever expanding organic range (nearly 500 products now) offering quality and safe produce for you and your family at very competitive prices.

Additionally, Epermarket offers their two own-brands that you can’t fail to miss.

EperKitchen

Offering ready-to-eat meals, sliced to order meats, and a wide range of dips, delicious salads and detox juices.

EperSelect

A range sourced by their international team of experts that offer high-quality, hard-to-find and well-priced grocery items, such as hormone and antibiotic free chicken, Australian grain fed beef, nuts, snacks and much, much more.







The product range is all well-labeled, clearly indicating the country of origin, and most products offer a comprehensive description too. Epermarket tests products through SGS and also complies to ISO 9001 quality management system. All this really gives you a sense of trust and transparency, which is very, very appealing.

Service



Simple same-day delivery is offered all across Shanghai. Place an order before 7am to receive in the morning during a two hour slot that you choose, or order before 2pm to receive late afternoon/evening, again in a convenient slot that suits you.

If you happen to live out in Sheshan, Huacao (Jinfeng Lu area), Xujing or Zhaoxiang, then for orders over RMB190 you will be able to get free delivery within an hour, as it’s close to their new warehouse!

Epermarket also delivers daily to Hangzhou, Suzhou and Kunshan in their own vehicles and uses a third party service to cover the rest of China. In 2020, they acquired Shenzhen based Nogogo – www.nogogo.cn – to operate daily delivery of many Epermarket favorites to Shenzhen and Guangzhou too.

They offer some great loyalty bonuses through their EperStore, where the more you shop, the more points you accrue, which can be exchanged for great vouchers and gifts.

Handy functions like being able to add to your order after you’ve placed it without incurring a delivery fee is great, as are the hot keys that make searching for Organic, Gluten Free, Halal etc. much easier.

Pricing

The idea of an expat focused imported supermarket can set alarm bells ringing about promotions, pricing guarantees and more.

However, every week their homepage offers both Discover More and Promo sections which offer new and interesting products at great deals. They also offer Lower Price products; where you can see the tag on the product page on the website, that means you won’t find it cheaper elsewhere.



When browsing the website you also see many great prices too, like their Hormone and Antibiotic Free Chicken Breasts at RMB20, Australian Grain-fed Ground Beef for RMB29, Brewdog Punk IPA at RMB17 and EperSelect Bagels from RMB16 for two. Of course many luxury products exist, but pricing is certainly not a barrier to this great service.

How to Discover & Benefits

There are multi-platforms available – simply visit www.epermarket.com, or you can download their APP or visit their Wechat mini-program.



In case you needed any more reason to give them a try, all new customers who spend over RMB190 will get a free bottle of prosecco on their first order, a gift from EperKitchen on their second order, with further vouchers to use on their following orders too.

Download the APP

Visit Wechat Mini-Program

Their physical store is located in Green Valley Villas, Hami Road in Gubei. Although the physical store is only available to GVV residents, they do have a handy mini program that you can order from if you’re within 3.5km (mainly Gubei area) and have your delivery in about 45 minutes.

Dailies Mini-Program APP

Their restaurant ‘Brasserie’ is a French family style dining restaurant in Qingpu, offering classic French dishes, grill options and a full bar menu. You can find it at Feast World, 1899 Huqingping Lu, Bld 1, 1/F.