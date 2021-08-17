All Areas in Shanghai Now Low Risk as Pudong Lockdown Lifted

All areas in Shanghai are now designated as low-risk, after a 14-day lockdown of a medium-risk residential complex in Pudong ended at midnight.

Xinyuanxiyuan in Chuansha Town was under closed-loop management, and listed as a medium-risk area, since a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 2.

The complex had finished a third round of nucleic acid tests earlier on Sunday, with more than 5,000 residents' samples collected.

As midnight approached, and workers began to tear down temporary tents outside the complex, residents gathered near the community entrance and began to sing. Others gathered outside the gate, waiting to see loved ones.

The Shanghai local COVID-19 case was not linked to the current national outbreak, which started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing. The patient, an airport service staff member at the cargo terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, was infected from overseas sources.

Shanghai will continue to conduct regular disease prevention and control measures. Authorities have appealed to people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and avoid large crowds.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

The Chinese mainland recorded six new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, three in Jiangsu and three in Hubei, down from 13 on Sunday.

There were still 29 high-risk and 105 medium-risk areas across China at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and to see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via Global Times]