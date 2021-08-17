8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

So, the Tinder swiping went well, and you’ve finally found someone normal enough to meet up with. Now you just need to find somewhere to go without giving a vibe of being just another holiday girl. (Tip: heading to a club or bar for a first date in Sanya will almost always give off that impression, especially if he’s from out of town.)

Several frustrating Google searches later, nothing becomes more important than the question, “Where are all the coffee shops?”



Worry not! We're here to save your date and make intentions clear.

Starbucks



Image via Meituan



These conventional gems are scattered liberally around Sanya. When all else fails, you can always depend on an 8.30am opening time and your regular Sakura blossom cream latte. Luckily, most offer muffins, decent views and free tap water.

Daily, 8.30m-9.30pm. 星巴克. 102, Shop Unit C1-01, Sanya Sunshine Financial Plaza, No. 360-1 Yingbin Lu. 0898-8823-8518. See listing.



Maan Coffee



Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That’s



With stunning views and aesthetically mismatched furniture, Maan Coffee is a relaxing spot to take your first-date selfies. Along with different types of coffee comes a menu of waffles, fruit salads, cakes and other brunch-type things. If your date goes especially well, you could even switch to the cocktail menu. If it doesn’t, cuddly teddy bears are readily available from 9am until 11.30pm.

Daily, 9am-11.30pm. 漫咖啡. Shop 2f-10, 2nd Floor, Harbor City Shopping Center (Pineapple Mall), No. 136 Yuya Lu. 0898-3821-6242. See listing.







Coastline Sportscar Club Coffee & Bar





Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That's



Secreted away on the Serenity Coast Marina lies this small but bold coffee shop. Tree-shaded tables and fresh sea air more than make up for fairly small donuts and portioned ice cream. Though there isn't a drink menu, the bartender can make a few traditional drinks. Open from 9.30am – 22:30, this is the perfect place to lounge peacefully in the sun, open up a book, and relax.

Daily, 9am-9pm, 16 Sailboat Harbor, Mid-Levels Peninsula. See listing.



Routine Cafe & Bistro



Image via Meituan



In terms of the food and coffee served here, this café is exactly what you would expect from its name: average, but dependable. Other drinks like smoothies and juices are also on the menu, along with a couple of Western dishes, cakes and ice cream. If you’re on the lookout for somewhere with a confusing blend of futuristic lighting and 60’s roadside restaurant décor, then this is the place for you. Open 10am-11pm.

Daily, 10am-11pm. 路遥咖啡餐吧. Y1-08 Shop, Song of Youth Plaza. 16689631688. See listing.



Coffee & More



Image via Meituan



Located next to Routine Cafe&Bistro, Coffee & More doesn't have beds to sleep on, its got distinct IKEA style decor. The air conditioning is cranked up so high you won't sweat no matter how nervous you are on this date. Salty coffee is available, along with normal cups of caffeine, salads, sandwiches and more.



Daily, 9.30am-Midnight. 盐咖啡. 120 Ying Bin Lu. 0898-8898-6958. See listing.



Oasis Cafe & Deli



Image via Meituan



Nestled between busy buildings near the sea, Oasis café serves picturesque coffee, cakes and pastries. Lights hanging above small tables and exposed brick wallpaper blend together to give the impression of a faux art studio. Despite the uncomfortable chairs, this quirky shop is a great venue for a quiet chat or relaxing cuppa. Happily, the coffee is decent and freshly made every day from 10am to 7pm.

Daily, 10am-7pm. 绿洲 cafe&deli. No.3 Xin Feng Jie. 18189818218. See listing.

43 Craft Brewery

As a self-described “coffee and beer destination”, 43 Craft Brewery is open daily from 7pm-1am. The interior contains a goldfish pond, some sort of beer cap mural, empty bird cages and other strange relics that are usually only found in the houses of grandparents. Menus are only available in Chinese, and offer a good selection of beers and a small selection of coffee and sweet treats. This is the perfect place to go if you want something a little more unusual.

Daily, 7pm-1am. 43号蘭精酿啤酒馆. 43 Unity Jie (next to Hoi You Hotel). 18608998831. See listing.



JQ Coffee



Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That's



Spacious and creative, JQ coffee is another quiet ode to modern interior design. Coffee, waffles, cakes, and Western food are all available here from 10am – 11.30pm. Although the outside area is a little sparse, JQ Coffee is a good place to hold a meeting or have a slightly fancier date. Inside, wooden beams, bleached wood, and comfortable chairs do their best to help ease the burn of the bill.



Daily, 10am-11.30pm. JQ咖啡. Shop 102, Building 4, District B, Cuiping·Fenghuang Water City, Hedong Lu. 0898-88240440. See listing.



Do you know any other great coffee joints in Sanya that you want added to this list? Let us know!



READ MORE: Castro and Cigars at this Havana-inspired Resort in Hainan



Angela M. Dekenah is a writer and teacher interested in environmental conservation, creative arts and social issues. Follow her on Instagram @angiedeks.

[Cover image via Meituan]



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

