​WATCH: Shanghai Circus World Enters Spectacular New Era

By That's Shanghai, August 17, 2021

Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports; long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era has premiered its second season at Shanghai Circus World.

The new show, Era – Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

.jpgSet in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, they explore the culture, charm and traditions of the city, encountering mesmerizing acrobatic artforms that originate from the history, culture and modern lives of Shanghai. The result is a series of vivid scenes featuring the spirit of China and the soul of Shanghai.

"It was time to polish this cultural brand of Shanghai and create a new acrobatic show for today's audience from home and abroad," explained Yu Yigang, director of Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe. "It is a show in which you not only see breathtaking stunts but also experience the unique culture of Shanghai and China."

"Shanghai is an extraordinary city where the past, the present and the future converge and keep generating new experiences," added Alain M. Pacherie, of the French Phoenix Circus and director of Era – Spirit of Shanghai, "We wish to explore the kaleidoscopic colors of the city, just like the spectacular reflection of the city on the street after the rain."

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.

Without further ado, here is a short preview video. (VPN off)

Check out the schedule for the upcoming months:


[All images courtesy of Era]

