China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

The Chinese mainland recorded six new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 13 on Sunday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday.

Three of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further three were recorded in Hubei, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 36 new imported cases, including 15 in Yunnan, nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, two in Guangxi, and one each in Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

