How to Get an International Vaccine Passport in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, August 16, 2021

Anyone may apply for an International Vaccine Passport (also referred to as an International Certificate of Vaccination) once fully vaccinated. This official document is handy to have as a bilingual record of your vaccination, or in preparation for when border restrictions are relaxed. 

To apply, you will need:

  1. Vaccination certificate (does not seem to be regionally restricted, you can print from your app)

  2. Copy of vaccination certificate 

  3. Passport 

  4. Copy of passport 

  5. Two copies of passport photo in color

Handling time: three working days, you will need to pickup in person when ready.
Address: Hangpu Customs International Travel Healthcare Center, Dongguan 东莞国际旅行卫生保康中心Opening hours: Monday-Friday (8.30am-noon, 2-5.30pm)
Closest hotel that accepts foreigners: Yunhe Dongwang Hotel 运河东望酒店

The instructions above have been provided by Arvid Lorimer Olsson, who successfully received his certificate on August 16. 

WechatIMG12.jpeg
Left: new vaccine passport, right: old vaccine passport

To note, the International Travel Health Center in Shenzhen is not issuing these certificates and will direct you to the Dongguan travel center above. A high-speed train to Dongguan from Shenzhen takes around 45 minutes.

Officially known as the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) or a Yellow Card, this is an official vaccination report created by the World Health Organization (WHO). Global Times explains, “If governments have joined in any international agreements or the immunity triggered by the vaccines are recognized by the WHO, immunity passport holders from these countries can be allowed to travel freely within all the members participating in the agreements without being required to take nucleic acid tests or quarantining.”

Olsson remarked in a WeChat group that these passports have existed for a long time, as they were issued for yellow fever. Now they are also being distributed for COVID-19 vaccinations. “I had an old one from 2005, and it was filled with all my vaccinations just for me to remember what I’ve taken, so [I] needed a new one either way. When taking the new health check, I could see that nearly all the [locals] were walking around with the yellow vaccine passport.”

He continues, “I just know that as soon as it becomes accepted in Europe everyone that wants to travel from China will want it or need it, and it will be hell to get it. So, I might as well get it now. I have no plans of leaving until winter or next summer.”

[All images courtesy of Arvid Lorimer Olsson]

