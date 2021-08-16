  1. home
China Reports 13 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Monday

By Ned Kelly, August 16, 2021

The Chinese mainland recorded 13 new local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 24 on Saturday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Monday.

Six of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further six were recorded in Henan, and one in Hunan, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 38 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, five each in Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, four in Fujian, two each in Beijing and Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified 29 high-risk and 107 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

