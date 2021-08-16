  1. home
Shanghai School News Roundup: August 2021

By That's Shanghai, August 16, 2021

Harrow Shanghai Upper Sixth Leaver’s Dinner

Harrow Shanghai recently celebrated the wonderful achievements of departing Upper Sixth (Year 13) students at the atmospheric Fairmont Peace Hotel. All of them have received top university offers from some of the best institutions in the world, including University College London, Imperial College, King’s College London, Sydney University and the University of British Columbia, to name but a few.

Wellington College's Class of 2021 Achieves Outstanding IB Scores

Wellington College International Shanghai was thrilled to report that its Class of 2021 achieved an average score of 38.1 points on this year’s IB exams. This far exceeds the global average of 33.02. Special congratulations are also in order for pupil Amelia Hoogewerf, who achieved a perfect score of 45!

NAIS Pudong Tokyo 2020 Olympics-Themed Summer School

Through arts and crafts, English, Math and STEAM, children at the NAIS Pudong Summer School had the chance to learn about the Olympics, the sports undertaken and what it means to have Olympic spirit. The four weeks culminated in a closing ceremony in true Olympic style. The children received awards and certificates based on their dedication and hard work, and even created the pictograms shown during the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony!

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Announce Outstanding IGCSE Results

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi was immensely proud to announce the outstanding IGCSE results of its 2020-2021 Year 11 cohort. Of the results, 78% of grades achieved were A* or A; 95% of grades achieved were A* to B; 100% of grades achieved were A* to C. The students’ achievements are a clear testimony of their hard work, maturity and resilience, and the entire community is proud of their much-deserved success.

