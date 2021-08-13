Earn an Executive MBA Without Interrupting Your Career

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) is pleased to invite you to attend a campus visit and information session on August 21, 2021.

Ranked #2 globally by Financial Times, CEIBS Global EMBA programme is the premium part-time Executive MBA programme based in Shanghai, which allows you to learn with and from high-achieving executive classmates, without having to interrupt your career.

This event is an opportunity to:

Find out more about the CEIBS Global EMBA programme

Meet CEIBS faculty and alumni

Speak with CEIBS admissions staff

Who should attend this event?



Professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, including seven years in managerial positions, who are interested in the CEIBS Global EMBA programme.

Time: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2-5pm

Venue: AC2-104, CEIBS Shanghai Campus, 699 Hongfeng Lu

Language: English

Agenda



1.15-2pm Registration

2-2.20pm Admissions introduction- Marcel Austin-Martin, Senior Manager, Marketing and Admissions, Global EMBA

2.20-3.10pm Programme introduction with Bala Ramasamy - Associate Dean, Global EMBA Director and Professor of Economics, CEIBS

3.10pm-4pm Alumni panel discussion

4-4.45pm Networking

4.45pm Campus Tour (Optional)

Dr. Bala Ramasamy

Dr. Bala Ramasamy is a Professor of Economics, Associate Dean and Director of the GEMBA Programme at CEIBS. Before joining CEIBS, Dr. Ramasamy was Professor of International Economics and Business and acting Director of Nottingham University Business School at the University of Nottingham in Malaysia. Prior to that, he served as a faculty member at both Massey University in New Zealand and the University of Macau.

Dr. Ramasamy has been teaching at higher institutes of learning since 1988 and has extensive experience teaching students of different backgrounds and cultures in the Chinese mainland, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Ghana and the UK.

Dr. Ramasamy's research interests focus on Asian economies, foreign direct investment, corporate social responsibility and international business strategy. His research has been published in many journals, including the Journal of Business Ethics, World Economy, Journal of World Business, Journal of World Investment and Trade and Journal of Business Research.

His views are regularly sought by the media. He has been interviewed by CCTV, Bloomberg, AP, Al Jazeera, Channel NewsAsia and more. His comments have also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Time and other media outlets around the world.

Contact: Please contact Alex Chen at calex@ceibs.edu with any enquiries.

Registration: Click here to register for the Campus Visit.

About CEIBS

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) was co-founded by the Chinese government and European Union (EU) in 1994, with Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the EFMD serving as its executive partners. CEIBS has campuses in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Accra in Ghana and Zurich in Switzerland.

As China’s only business school to originate from government-level collaboration, CEIBS is committed to educating responsible leaders versed in ‘China Depth, Global Breadth’ in line with its motto of ‘Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence’. Leaders from the Chinese central government and the EU, respectively, have lauded CEIBS as “a cradle of excellent executives” and “a role model of EU-China co-operation”.

About the Global EMBA programme

CEIBS Global EMBA is a top-ranked, part-time programme that balances China Depth and Global Breadth for high-achieving business leaders who want to take their career and personal development to the next level.

With a diverse student body from more than 20 countries, CEIBS Global EMBA provides unparalleled opportunities for participants to expand their global network, while plugging into China's largest business school alumni network.

CEIBS Global EMBA programme is for high-potential, upper-level executives and entrepreneurs, to advance their careers by deeply enriching and developing their leadership skills and analytical ability.

[All images courtesy of CEIBS]