China Reports 61 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

By Ned Kelly, August 12, 2021

The Chinese mainland recorded 61 new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 83 on Tuesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Thursday.

Thirty-eight of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further 10 were recorded in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 20 new imported cases, including five each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

China has identified 21 high-risk and 199 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

