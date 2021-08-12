Castro and Cigars at this Havana-inspired Resort in Hainan

Whether you like Cuba for its cigars, music, dance, drinks… or politics… you might enjoy visiting this theme hotel on the far west side of Hainan.



About 40km northeast of Danzhou’s Ocean Flower Island, and 11km from the closest beach, the Country Garden Holiday Inn Havana has created a Caribbean getaway for its guests.





Image via Meituan



The hotel’s architecture is based on some of Cuba’s striking features: white plastered exterior walls, bell towers, marble-inspired statues, outdoor colonnades and hip roofs covered in burnt-orange tiles.





Images via Meituan



Guest rooms are clearly inspired by Cuba’s colonial period, with warmly colored tile floors, curved, dark wooden rimmed furniture and extravagant curtain tops.



Fidel Castro makes his stand with the backdrop of the Cuban flag, and Che Guevara’s face is splashed in black.



Image via Meituan



The Cigartown has plenty of Instagram opportunities and sparsely opened shops and restaurants.

Are cigars available? Yes, and they’re kept in humidors.

The resort diverges from Cuba in its culinary offerings, the standard style of pool and some of the Hainan minority-focused activities.



Image via HNA Passanger Transport

Overall, the resort caters to the domestic market of large family gatherings with children. Several activities are DIY style or agricultural based, such as picking strawberries from their garden.

Silver Beach (光村银滩) nearby is mostly for shell and mussel hunting, as the low tide exposes vast expanses of the beach. The area is underdeveloped, so take your beach items with you.





Image via Baidu



Rooms can be snagged for as low as RMB299, and the hotel restaurant offers dinner sets for two for RMB168.



Courtyard Garden Holiday Inn Havana is 12km from Yintai Railway Station, with tickets are RMB93-100 from Sanya and RMB35 from Haikou.



Courtyard Garden Holiday Inn Havana

Hainan Danzhou City West Line High Speed Light Village Cigar Style Town. 海南省儋州市西线高速光村雪茄风情小镇内. 0898-3266-1888. See listing.







[Cover image via Meituan]



