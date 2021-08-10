New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

The Chinese mainland recorded 108 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 94 on Sunday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday.

Fifty of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further 37 were recorded in Henan, 15 in Hubei and six in Hunan, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 35 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday: 11 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

China has identified 15 high-risk and 201 medium-risk areas at the time of publication.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]