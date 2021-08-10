Horoscopes: August 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Leo

7.23-8.23

When that new real estate office is opening up outside your building and cacophonous screeching and drums wake you up at 9am – this lion dance is for you, Leo.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



Don’t worry, Virgo. Saturn will be in retrograde until October 11 so you still have time to ask for that raise at work.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Waiters walk away without ever hearing your request. You miss your stop on the subway because nobody moves out of your way. Try a shamate hairstyle on for size.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Patience is a virtue and it’s time to become master of your domain...again. Habits are developed one task at a time. Start by making your bed.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Expect some unexpected time off this summer and go for a quick solo trip. The Longji rice terraces are a great way to spend a couple of days away from the hustle and bustle.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

Jiayou! The mountain sign is known for being hardworking. Even if your boss doesn’t notice, the universe does.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Don’t be suspicious of your partner or your peers. People have their preoccupations without analyzing every little thing you’re doing. Give it a rest.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

The NHL Stanley Cup Final and Euro Cup both came to a disappointing close. Be grateful you didn’t have any savings to donate to your bookie.

Aries

3.21-4.20

You must stay focused on the task at hand. Juggling side hustles will only guarantee that none of them succeed. Focus on one, either for passion or self-preservation.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Taurus belongs to the Earth element and when was the last time you dug your hands into the dirt. Order a houseplant on Taobao for the time being.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

You aren’t always right, but nobody is always wrong. Stick to your guns because your opinions and insights will prove useful to somebody.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Cirrhosis is depleting the value of your organ IPO, so maybe stop crushing Asahi’s in front of Family Mart after work and invest in your long-term health.

[Cover image via That’s]