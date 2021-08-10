Horoscopes: August 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.
Leo
7.23-8.23
When that new real estate office is opening up outside your building and cacophonous screeching and drums wake you up at 9am – this lion dance is for you, Leo.
Virgo
8.24-9.23
Don’t worry, Virgo. Saturn will be in retrograde until October 11 so you still have time to ask for that raise at work.
Libra
9.24-10.23
Waiters walk away without ever hearing your request. You miss your stop on the subway because nobody moves out of your way. Try a shamate hairstyle on for size.
Scorpio
10.24-11.22
Patience is a virtue and it’s time to become master of your domain...again. Habits are developed one task at a time. Start by making your bed.
Sagittarius
11.23-12.21
Expect some unexpected time off this summer and go for a quick solo trip. The Longji rice terraces are a great way to spend a couple of days away from the hustle and bustle.
Capricorn
12.22-1.20
Jiayou! The mountain sign is known for being hardworking. Even if your boss doesn’t notice, the universe does.
Aquarius
1.21-2.19
Don’t be suspicious of your partner or your peers. People have their preoccupations without analyzing every little thing you’re doing. Give it a rest.
Pisces
2.20-3.20
The NHL Stanley Cup Final and Euro Cup both came to a disappointing close. Be grateful you didn’t have any savings to donate to your bookie.
Aries
3.21-4.20
You must stay focused on the task at hand. Juggling side hustles will only guarantee that none of them succeed. Focus on one, either for passion or self-preservation.
Taurus
4.21-5.21
Taurus belongs to the Earth element and when was the last time you dug your hands into the dirt. Order a houseplant on Taobao for the time being.
Gemini
5.22-6.21
You aren’t always right, but nobody is always wrong. Stick to your guns because your opinions and insights will prove useful to somebody.
Cancer
6.22-7.22
Cirrhosis is depleting the value of your organ IPO, so maybe stop crushing Asahi’s in front of Family Mart after work and invest in your long-term health.
