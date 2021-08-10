That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

The August issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

Dating is a fun part of life – arguably the most fun you’ll ever have. With an army of dating apps launched in recent years though, it’s gotten a little more complicated.

In this month’s Cover Story, Francesca Lewis guides us through the highs and lows of dating as an expat in China. The anecdotes are laughable and genuine. Check it out on pages 36-45.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we feature Luis Castro, a Spanish filmmaker who’s sharing a version of China to the world that involves epic village bullfights (PG10-13). In the Arts & Life section, Joshua Cawthorpe interviews choreographer Victor Deng to learn how he is making his mark in the Guangzhou hip hop community (P15).

On a final note, typhoon season is swinging into full gear this month, so be sure to check thatsmags.com for weather updates.

Regards,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

View the August issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.