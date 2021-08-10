  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

By That's, August 10, 2021

0 0

The August issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

Dating is a fun part of life – arguably the most fun you’ll ever have. With an army of dating apps launched in recent years though, it’s gotten a little more complicated.

In this month’s Cover Story, Francesca Lewis guides us through the highs and lows of dating as an expat in China. The anecdotes are laughable and genuine. Check it out on pages 36-45.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we feature Luis Castro, a Spanish filmmaker who’s sharing a version of China to the world that involves epic village bullfights (PG10-13). In the Arts & Life section, Joshua Cawthorpe interviews choreographer Victor Deng to learn how he is making his mark in the Guangzhou hip hop community (P15).

On a final note, typhoon season is swinging into full gear this month, so be sure to check thatsmags.com for weather updates.

Regards,

rg.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

View the August issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

new issue August

more news

Horoscopes: August 2021

Horoscopes: August 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's Magazine - July 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - July 2021 Issue Out Now!

The July issue of That's is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

The June issue of That's is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

That's Magazine - May 2021 Issue Out Now!

The May issue of That's are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

That's Magazines - April 2021 Issues Out Now!

The April issues of That's are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

That's Magazines - March 2021 Issues Out Now!

The March issues of That's are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

That's Magazines - February 2021 Issues Out Now!

The February issues of That's are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

China Reports 80 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

How to Find a Nucleic Acid Test Site No Matter Where You Are

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

Horoscopes: August 2021

Horoscopes: August 2021

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives