What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

The hyper-contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been spreading rapidly in recent weeks. At the time of writing, 15 high-risk and 201 medium-risk areas have been identified in the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission’s report. We reached out to Dr. Warren Ho, Internal Medicine physician at ParkwayHealth, who answered five questions about the Delta variant and Covid-19 vaccine for us.

Why is the Delta variant more powerful, and how will the situation develop?

Primarily, Delta is more powerful because it is more contagious. It also has a shorter incubation period. It does not appear to be more severe per se. It is the strain behind recent waves in many regions. As the situation develops, it will require further monitoring.

Why did some patients get vaccinated and still get infected?

Vaccines significantly lower the risk of all levels of infection – asymptomatic, mild and severe. They do not eliminate the risk of infection with Delta or previous strains, but they are key in slowing the spread, reducing morbidity and protecting the vulnerable around you.

How effective is a vaccine against the Delta mutant strain?

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that two shots of the Pfizer or Astra-Zeneca vaccines were almost as effective against the Delta strain vs. the Alpha (original) strain.

As concerning as the recent Delta outbreaks in China are, Chinese epidemiology expert Zhong Nanshan noted that early evidence from the Guangzhou Delta outbreak suggests that the Chinese vaccines also offer similar relative protection against Delta.

Is it necessary to have the third booster injection? Can we mix different vaccine brands?

Guidance on booster injections is still being considered. Pfizer is studying a booster injection of its vaccine after 6-12 months based on its data from Israel. However, policies regarding booster vaccinations are naturally still evolving. There is no theoretical problem with using a different vaccine as a booster, but many combinations have not been studied yet.

Under which physical conditions will vaccination not be recommended?

In general, poorly controlled chronic diseases (eg. diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune diseases) and acute illnesses should be addressed before any elective treatment. However, this is true whether or not one wants to get vaccinated, and it rarely delays vaccination for long.

Article contributed by Dr. Warren Ho, Internal Medicine physician at ParkwayHealth. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 400-819-6622.







ParkwayHealth China

ParkwayHealth is a member of Parkway Pantai Group. ParkwayPantai is Asia’s Leading Healthcare Provider, part of IHH Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare providers in the world by market capitalization. Its operates 80 hospitals with more than 15,000 beds in 10 countries.

ParkwayHealth first arrived in China in 2004. In 2006, ParkwayHealth opened its first medical center in Shanghai, bringing world-renowned quality healthcare to China. Through the acquisition of World Link Group in 2007, ParkwayHealth became Shanghai's largest foreign-owned medical network.

ParkwayHealth China is a leading international healthcare provider. With a team of nearly 100 internationally trained physicians, they now operate 10 medical facilities conveniently located in Shanghai, Suzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong, offering more than 40 specialties.

ParkwayHealth works closely with the best local hospitals with which they share their knowledge and expertise to ensure the best services possible to patients. They have established direct billing services with over 50 insurance companies.

They provide both outpatient and inpatient care for adults and children. Their services include: Family Medicine, Adult Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Dentistry, Cardiology, ENT, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, General Surgery, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Urology, Beauty & Skin Care, Psychiatry, Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture, Osteopathy and more.

[Cover image via webmd.com]