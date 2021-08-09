6 Tips for Getting a COVID-19 Test Plus Where to Go in Sanya

Due to changing regulations in Beijing and Shanghai, many returning travelers from Hainan are in search of testing sites in order to avoid complications, such as quarantine or flight cancellation.

Recent accounts of travelers being refused service without a COVID-19 test have motivated many to get a test just in case.

These are six things you need to know about getting a test in Sanya:





1. You Might Not Be Able To Link Your Results to Your Digital Fingerprint in Sanya

As of press time, many have reported that test results cannot be linked to expat’s WeChat or Alipay as hospital and health apps related to the tests are not able to accept foreign passport ID numbers. Sad to say you’ll need to go get the results at the hospital.



2. You Might Need to Register and Get A Hospital Card

Some hospitals (like the Maternity Hospital) will require you to register at the hospital front desk and get a hospital card. After getting a hospital card, you’ll head to the outdoor fever clinic. Don’t lose the hospital card as you’ll need it to pick up the test.





3. Get Your Results Stamped

Once you get your paper results, make sure to find out where to get the results stamped. At the Maternity Hospital, get the test results stamped at the registration desks.



4. Don’t Lose Receipts

Sanya People’s Hospital does not use a card system so make sure to keep paper receipts when paying for the test, both to get the test and to pick it up.





5. No Appointment Necessary

You don’t need an appointment to get the test but many testing sites have specific days and hours of operation. For example, Sanya People’s Hospital is open every day from 8am-6pm, but some tourists have reported being told private hospital clinics are closed on the weekends.





6. Collection Times are Hospital Specific

Some hospitals simply state to collect the test 24 hours after the test is administered, while some hospitals have collection times and windows depending upon when the test was taken.

Take a look below at the nine sites confirmed to have testing clinics in Sanya.



Sanya Central Hospital

1154 Jiefang Lu, Tianya District. 三亚中心医院. 天涯区解放路1154号. 3822-0127. See listing. Sanya People’s Hospital

558 Jiefang Lu, Tianya District. 三亚市人民医院. 天涯区解放路558号. 8802-1117. See listing. Sanya Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital

No. 106, Fenghuang Lu. 三亚市中医院. 凤凰路106号. 3289-3237. See listing. Sanya Maternity and Children’s Hospital

No. 339, Yingbin Lu, Jiyang District. 三亚市妇幼保健院. 吉阳区迎宾路339号. 8802-3970. See listing. Hainan Hospital of PLA General Hospital (301)

80 Jianglin Lu, Haitang District. 解放军总医院海南医院. 海棠区江林路80号. 3733-0940. See listing. Second Navy Southern District Hospital

86 Sanya Bay Lu. 南部战区海军第二医院. 三亚湾路86号. 8829-1070. See listing. Hongsen Hospital of Sanya Harbin Medical University

11 Dui, Nanxin farm, Xiae Village, Fenghuang Town, Tianya District. 三亚哈尔滨医科大学鸿森医院. 天涯区凤凰镇下恶村南新农场十 一队. 3825-1316. See listing. Sanya Yazhou Yacheng Health Center

Yazhou Avenue, Yazhou District. 三亚市崖州区崖城卫生院. 崖州区崖州大道. 8870-7006. See listing. Sanya Branch of Hainan International Travel Health Care Center

Sanya Customs Hedong office, No. 475 Hedong Road, Jiyang District. 海南国际旅行卫生保健中心三亚 分中心. 吉阳区河东路475号三亚海关河 东办公区. 3825-1316. See listing.

The sites above (excluding Sanya Branch of Hainan International Travel Health Care Center) also have fever clinics.



