China Reports 94 Newly Confirmed Local COVID-19 Cases

On Monday morning, the National Health Commission reported 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the previous day.

Among the cases, 41 were in Henan province, 38 in Jiangsu, 12 in Hunan and three in Hubei, according to the commission.

Thirty-one new imported cases were also reported in Shanghai, Guangdong, Yunnan, Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

Many Chinese provinces have been encouraging residents to avoid leaving their respective provinces unless for essential travel.

We highly recommend contacting relevant authorities and your accommodation for further information if you do intend to travel.

As of August 8, over 1.77 billion COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in China. However, those who are fully vaccinated in China still need to adhere to the same COVID-19 prevention measures as those who have yet to receive the vaccine.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]