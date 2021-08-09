  1. home
15 Fun Masks to Banish COVID-19 Gloom and Doom

By Vanessa Jencks, August 9, 2021

With recent COVID-19 cases popping up all over China, many locations have been increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and requesting people to mask up. 

For example, Sanya has now mandated that masks must be worn on all public transportation, though other cities like Guangzhou and Shanghai never really stopped mask use.

In case you’re out of masks, or you’re looking for something a bit more fun, here are 15 fun options to push the gloom of new variants away. To purchase one for yourself, scan the QR code to get the link or open the picture in Taobao:

waves-mask.jpeg

Keep the waves close to your heart when you’re far from Sanya. We can almost hear the waves crashing this way.

butterfly-mask.jpeg

Did you know there are 650 kinds of local butterflies in Hainan? Fit in with these masks.

van-gogh-mask.jpeg

We like to call this one ‘Van-Cough Gough-Away.’ Or ‘Starry sneeze night.’

tom-and-jerry-mask.jpeg

Let Tom and Jerry keep fighting on your face with their never-ending cat and mouse game.

mermaid-mask.jpeg

Mermaid fashion is in right now. This mask makes us feel so pretty with the scales-inspired design.

china-masks.jpeg

Sport your support for China (and possibly keep bias at bay).

meow-cat-mask.jpeg

Meow.

tiger-masks.jpeg

Upgraded. Roar.

tokyo-japanese-art-mask.jpeg

Get into Japanese-style art in honor of the Tokyo Olympics.

fading-masks.jpeg

You won’t fade away at dusk with these cute and hearty masks.

beard-masks.jpeg

Haven’t you always wanted a beard? The disclaimer is that this mask might look so realistic that people will run from the creepiness, or the assumption you’re not wearing a mask.

star-wars-masks.jpeg

Luke, I am your father.

smile-masks.jpeg

Get an eternal smile. Who can stay serious or mad at you with a face like that?

pokemon-masks.jpeg

Help your child feel more comfortable by getting matching masks. Or just enjoy revisiting your Pokemon childhood and get them for yourself.

glowing-masks.jpeg

Glow brighter than the stars to stand out in Sanya's night scene.

There are so many masks available online even with custom print masks available. If you treat your masks like t-shirts or match them with your wardrobe, you might actually enjoy the added creative outlet.

[Cover image via Taobao]

