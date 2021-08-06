China Reports 80 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The Chinese mainland recorded 80 new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 62 local cases recorded on Wednesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of those new local cases, 61 were in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further nine were recorded in Hunan, six in Hubei, one in Inner Mongolia, one in Henan, one in Hainan, and one in Yunnan, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 44 new imported COVID-19 cases from Thursday, up from 23 imported cases from Wednesday. Of the 44 new cases, there were 13 in Guangdong, 10 in Yunnan, eight each in Shanghai and Shandong, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one in Tianjin.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

At present there are 718 confirmed imported cases and 1,370 local cases, a total of 2,088 cases.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have visited such areas.

China now has 158 medium- and high-risk areas. Yunnan and Henan have one high-risk areas each and Jiangsu has two high-risk areas. There are 95 medium-risk areas in Jiangsu, 25 in Hunan, 13 in Henan, six in Sichuan, three in Hubei, three in Shandong, two in Fujian, two in Liaoning, two in Yunnan, and one in Hainan.



China Railway is offering full refunds on all railway tickets purchased before August 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19 through communities. The full refund policy exempts the charge of service fees and applies to tickets booked via various channels, reports Shine.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the sale of train tickets to Beijing-bound passengers from 23 cities would be suspended, while tickets for flights and long-distance buses have also been suspended from a number of cities.



The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

