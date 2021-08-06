  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Hotel Deals To Make You Forget You Can’t Leave Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, August 6, 2021

0 0

St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Romantic Chinese Valentine’s Day

St.-Regis-.JPG


Heads up people, August 14 is Qixi, or Chinese Valentine's Day. That's next Saturday, so time to get planning. The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan has got two great offers for you.

The St. Regis Bar • Luxurious Champagne & Caviar Package

St.-Regis-Bar-Package.JPG

Indulge in a romantic evening at the elegantly designed St. Regis Bar. Enjoy the luxurious caviar, perfectly accompanied by an ice-cold glass of champagne, to elevate a special occasion.

Price: RMB1,288/two people, including one bottle of Rose Mumm Champagne and Siberian Sturgeon Caviar 

The Club House • Romantic Five-Course Set Dinner

Chinese-Valentine-s-Day.jpg

Take your loved one on a sweet date. Savor a specially curated five-course set dinner while taking in the mesmerizing night views at exclusive The Club House, above the sky. 

Price: RMB1,888/two people

For reservations, please call 021 6257 9999

See a listing for St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Café Liang Unveils Weekday a La Carte Lunch Menu

Beef-Noodle-Soup.jpg

Café Liang at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai is advancing its lunch options by developing a new a la carte menu bringing healthy dining to a higher level of creativity. 

The new menu is designed to nourish in a healthier way, offering a variety of international dishes that are specific to guests’ needs, while embracing the high quality of ingredients, including highlights such as Arugula and Beef Salad, Kale and Chicken Salad, Salmon Wrap, Beef Noodle Soup and more.

In addition, guests can also choose their favorite cereal base and optional ingredients to create a unique grain bowl. The weekday set lunch is priced from RMB98 net and paired with Daily Soup, selected drinks and more, available on every weekday from 11.30am-2.30pm. 

The menu uses sourced, healthy ingredients and a choice of international cuisines that come together to create a range of nutritious yet simple meals as diners settle into the cosy atmosphere and fresh noon time ambience at café Liang.

Price: Starting from RMB98 net
Time: 11.30am-2.30pm, every weekday

See a listing for Café Liang

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Seafood Feasts at La Scala

Sukothai.jpeg

This summer, Chef Antonio at La Scala presents some new alluring dishes that will satisfy your seafood cravings. Enjoy a Seafood Tower (RMB1,588) of fresh oysters, tiger prawns, abalone, scallops and a whole lobster. Topping up with a tin of caviar is always a great idea – add a 30 gram tin of fine pearl caviar for RMB398. The Seafood Paccheri (RMB888) in rich tomato sauce with different shrimps and shellfish is perfect for sharing. They'll also serve a Chinese Valentine's Day four-course dinner menu on August 14 at RMB1,288 for two.

See a listing for La Scala

Wanda Reign on the Bund

River Drunk Summer Dishes

1951458855.jpg

Wanda Reign on the Bund award winning River Drunk presents an exquisite summer tasting menu featuring market fresh premium ingredients, offering patrons a journey through traditional Huaiyang flavors. 

Winner of a 2021 Michelin Guide Recommendation Award and 2021 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide – One Diamond Award, River Drunk is a far cry from ordinary Huaiyang eateries, raising the bar for this regional cuisine by employing fresh seafood as the central ingredient of its menu.

Called 'Grand Huaiyang Cuisine,' the gourmet fare served at River Drunk covers four main native cooking styles from Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Shanghai for a uniquely diverse and rich dining experience. This summer, Chef Cai Yi, the executive chef of Chinese cuisine, has made improvements and breakthroughs with seasonal ingredients, offering 10 summer dishes as well as a 'summer tour' for diners.

The River Drunk Summer Menu offers appetizers like Crab Meat with Homemade Sauce and Quinoa with Seasonal Vegetable Salad, signature hot dishes like Double-Boiled Sturgeon Tendon with Fungus and Chicken Soup, Steamed Crayish with Lemon Sauce, Fried Sea Cucumber with Season Vegetables, Simmer Towel Gourd with Clam, as well as highlighted desserts like Mung Bean Cake with Egg Yolk and Glutinous Rice Cake with Wagyu Beef and Pickled Vegetable.

For reservations or more information, please contact +86 21 5368 8882, or email fbreservation.sh@wandahotels.com.

See a listing for River Drunk

Hyatt on the Bund

Champagne brunch at VUE Restaurant

1793176752.jpg

There is not much better in life than a hotel Champagne brunch. And VUE Restaurant does theirs right.

Every Sunday, discover a rich selection of global delicacies, along with the delectably decadent prospect of free-flow Perrier Jouёt Champagne, all with a stunning river view of the Bund and Pudong.

What else makes this brunch special? Chefs cook at their show kitchens live throughout the restaurant, and even offer tableside service, with cold cuts such as freshly shaved Joselito ham, along with an array of seafood, fresh-shucked oysters, lobster and meats, including salt-baked sea bass and Vue aux sarments.

The tantalizing assortment of desserts and seasonal fruits are sure to satisfy and delight all comers, be they sweet-toothed or health conscious.

Perfect for gatherings with both friends and family, in addition to all of these mouthwatering selections, VUE Restaurant offers the best damn views of the Bund, the Oriental Pearl Tower and Lujiazui.

That's right, all of it. Unbeatable.

1109861848.jpg

BREAKING NEWS: Enjoy 10% off the below price on VUE Restaurant's Sunday Champagne Brunch all summer!

Time: Every Sunday, 11.30am-3pm
Price: RMB658 per person, including free-flow wine, beer, juice, coffee and tea. Add RMB100 per person for free-flow champagne
Contact: +86 21 6393 1234 ext.6328

See a listing for VUE Restaurant

Got a hotel deal you would like to promote? Contact us by email on billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:

Billy-QR.jpg

Shanghai Hotel Deals

more news

Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

Suez Canal, anyone?

Shanghai's Local COVID-19 Case Not Linked to National Outbreak

Shanghai's Local COVID-19 Case Not Linked to National Outbreak

Patient was infected by Delta variant from overseas sources.

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai as China Records 71

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai as China Records 71

The first local case since the recent outbreak was confirmed on Monday.

Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

As of Monday, there were four high-risk areas and more than 100 medium-risk areas in the Chinese mainland.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

An airport service staff member at the cargo terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport tested positive.

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

Speedy 160 kilometers an hour trains will halve the travel.

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

The cleanup operation is underway.

Spin Your Heart Out Shanghai: FlowCycle Opens Third Location

The grand opening of the new Pudong studio will be this Sunday the 25th.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

Meet the Russian Artist Boldly Capturing Queer Life in China

China Reports 61 New Local Covid-19 Cases on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing COVID-19 Update – 5 Things You Need to Know

Beijing COVID-19 Update – 5 Things You Need to Know

5 Hotel Deals To Make You Forget You Can’t Leave Shanghai

5 Hotel Deals To Make You Forget You Can’t Leave Shanghai

China Reports 80 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

China Reports 80 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Shenzhen Traveler Sleeps at McDonald's due to COVID Restrictions

Shenzhen Traveler Sleeps at McDonald's due to COVID Restrictions

How to Find a Nucleic Acid Test Site No Matter Where You Are

How to Find a Nucleic Acid Test Site No Matter Where You Are

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives