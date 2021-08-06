5 Hotel Deals To Make You Forget You Can’t Leave Shanghai

St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Romantic Chinese Valentine’s Day





Heads up people, August 14 is Qixi, or Chinese Valentine's Day. That's next Saturday, so time to get planning. The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan has got two great offers for you.

The St. Regis Bar • Luxurious Champagne & Caviar Package

Indulge in a romantic evening at the elegantly designed St. Regis Bar. Enjoy the luxurious caviar, perfectly accompanied by an ice-cold glass of champagne, to elevate a special occasion.

Price: RMB1,288/two people, including one bottle of Rose Mumm Champagne and Siberian Sturgeon Caviar

The Club House • Romantic Five-Course Set Dinner

Take your loved one on a sweet date. Savor a specially curated five-course set dinner while taking in the mesmerizing night views at exclusive The Club House, above the sky.

Price: RMB1,888/two people

For reservations, please call 021 6257 9999

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai



Café Liang Unveils Weekday a La Carte Lunch Menu

Café Liang at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai is advancing its lunch options by developing a new a la carte menu bringing healthy dining to a higher level of creativity.

The new menu is designed to nourish in a healthier way, offering a variety of international dishes that are specific to guests’ needs, while embracing the high quality of ingredients, including highlights such as Arugula and Beef Salad, Kale and Chicken Salad, Salmon Wrap, Beef Noodle Soup and more.

In addition, guests can also choose their favorite cereal base and optional ingredients to create a unique grain bowl. The weekday set lunch is priced from RMB98 net and paired with Daily Soup, selected drinks and more, available on every weekday from 11.30am-2.30pm.

The menu uses sourced, healthy ingredients and a choice of international cuisines that come together to create a range of nutritious yet simple meals as diners settle into the cosy atmosphere and fresh noon time ambience at café Liang.

Price: Starting from RMB98 net

Time: 11.30am-2.30pm, every weekday

The Sukhothai Shanghai



Seafood Feasts at La Scala

This summer, Chef Antonio at La Scala presents some new alluring dishes that will satisfy your seafood cravings. Enjoy a Seafood Tower (RMB1,588) of fresh oysters, tiger prawns, abalone, scallops and a whole lobster. Topping up with a tin of caviar is always a great idea – add a 30 gram tin of fine pearl caviar for RMB398. The Seafood Paccheri (RMB888) in rich tomato sauce with different shrimps and shellfish is perfect for sharing. They'll also serve a Chinese Valentine's Day four-course dinner menu on August 14 at RMB1,288 for two.

Wanda Reign on the Bund



River Drunk Summer Dishes

Wanda Reign on the Bund award winning River Drunk presents an exquisite summer tasting menu featuring market fresh premium ingredients, offering patrons a journey through traditional Huaiyang flavors.

Winner of a 2021 Michelin Guide Recommendation Award and 2021 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide – One Diamond Award, River Drunk is a far cry from ordinary Huaiyang eateries, raising the bar for this regional cuisine by employing fresh seafood as the central ingredient of its menu.

Called 'Grand Huaiyang Cuisine,' the gourmet fare served at River Drunk covers four main native cooking styles from Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Shanghai for a uniquely diverse and rich dining experience. This summer, Chef Cai Yi, the executive chef of Chinese cuisine, has made improvements and breakthroughs with seasonal ingredients, offering 10 summer dishes as well as a 'summer tour' for diners.

The River Drunk Summer Menu offers appetizers like Crab Meat with Homemade Sauce and Quinoa with Seasonal Vegetable Salad, signature hot dishes like Double-Boiled Sturgeon Tendon with Fungus and Chicken Soup, Steamed Crayish with Lemon Sauce, Fried Sea Cucumber with Season Vegetables, Simmer Towel Gourd with Clam, as well as highlighted desserts like Mung Bean Cake with Egg Yolk and Glutinous Rice Cake with Wagyu Beef and Pickled Vegetable.

For reservations or more information, please contact +86 21 5368 8882, or email fbreservation.sh@wandahotels.com.

Hyatt on the Bund

Champagne brunch at VUE Restaurant

There is not much better in life than a hotel Champagne brunch. And VUE Restaurant does theirs right.

Every Sunday, discover a rich selection of global delicacies, along with the delectably decadent prospect of free-flow Perrier Jouёt Champagne, all with a stunning river view of the Bund and Pudong.

What else makes this brunch special? Chefs cook at their show kitchens live throughout the restaurant, and even offer tableside service, with cold cuts such as freshly shaved Joselito ham, along with an array of seafood, fresh-shucked oysters, lobster and meats, including salt-baked sea bass and Vue aux sarments.

The tantalizing assortment of desserts and seasonal fruits are sure to satisfy and delight all comers, be they sweet-toothed or health conscious.

Perfect for gatherings with both friends and family, in addition to all of these mouthwatering selections, VUE Restaurant offers the best damn views of the Bund, the Oriental Pearl Tower and Lujiazui.

That's right, all of it. Unbeatable.

BREAKING NEWS: Enjoy 10% off the below price on VUE Restaurant's Sunday Champagne Brunch all summer!

Time: Every Sunday, 11.30am-3pm

Price: RMB658 per person, including free-flow wine, beer, juice, coffee and tea. Add RMB100 per person for free-flow champagne

Contact: +86 21 6393 1234 ext.6328

