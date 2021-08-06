Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

In scenes reminiscent of the recent Suez Canal debacle, a cargo ship crashed into the bank of the Huangpu river on Thursday, reports Shine.

The ship, sailing from Zhangzhou in southeastern Fujian Province to Minhang District in Shanghai, collided with Pudong riverside at 1:46pm.



The approach bridge of the Tangqiao Ferry Station was deformed by the ship, which was carrying 22,000 tons of manufactured sand, and the front of the wharf was partially broken, forcing the Tangdong Ferry Line to stop operating. Some 10 meters of the shoreline on the downstream side was also damaged.

There were no casualties and no leakage found from the ship, according to the authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

It’s not the first time such shenanigans have occured on the Huangpu; in 2019, a cargo boat collided with another boat, lost control and crashed into the West Bund riverbank.

