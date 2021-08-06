Shenzhen Traveler Sleeps at McDonald's due to COVID Restrictions

On his way home from Sanya, Joseph Arbor* stopped in Shenzhen for a meeting before heading back to Shanghai.

Arbor was originally scheduled to land around 11pm, but because of the recent uptick in restrictions due to COVID-19, the flight finally landed at 2am.

He called his hotel, Xipa Executive Apartment in Futian district beforehand to inform them of the late check-in. However, when he finally arrived, the hotel refused to check him in as he was just on Hainan island.

Since the beginning of August, Hainan has had two reported cases. With the first case reported on August 1, “the patient contracted the virus during a visit to Jingzhou in Central China's Hubei Province” reports Global Times. The most recent was found on Thursday in Haikou, from a cargo porter working at a freight company at the city’s airport.

Arbor stayed on the phone with his booking provider Trip, until 4am, but no solution was reached. The hotel canceled the booking and Juan resorted to sleeping in a McDonald’s for the night as no other hotels would take him.

Arbor is now currently trying to take a COVID test so that he will be able to stay in a hotel in Shenzhen before flying back to Shanghai tomorrow.

*Name changed for privacy reasons.



[Cover image via Drive on the Left]