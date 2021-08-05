15 Sanya Events Still On, 8 Events Cancelled or Postponed

We've found out what's still on or cancelled, considering the growing concern over COVID-19.



August 6: The Sugar Daddy Live



Don't be fooled by their name, as this rock band wanted to give the impression of a warm fatherly experience through song. When they learned the true meaning of the name, they decided they didn't care and kept it anyway. The special during this performance is RMB100 for four bottles of craft beer.



Fri Aug 6, 9pm; RMB50 per person. Click here for more information. Nalo Livehouse.

August 7: Solar Tribe



Circle in the warmth of the sun at Solar with this popular gypsy inspired beach party.



Sat Aug 7, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

August 7: Comic Relief Party



Laugh off your stress at Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill with this comical party.



Sat Aug 7, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

August 18: Sanya German Speakers Meeting





Image via Pixabay



Gather with other German speakers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



Wed Aug 18; Free entry. Location to be determined. Contact WeChat ID: MarianR

August 12 - 20: Sanya Entrepreneurs Meeting





Image via Pixabay

Head to Yazhou Bay for the next Sanya Entrepreneurs Meeting. You'll have the chance to discuss with a government official the specific challenges faced by foreign business owners. Time and date are to be determined. If you join the group now, you can participate in voting regarding the date and time of the event.



Aug 12-20; Free entry. Contact WeChat ID: vanessajencks. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Cultural Center.



Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Aug 8, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Sun & Wed, Aug 8 & 11, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.





Mondays-Saturdays: Fine Art Lessons





Image via Segarra Art



Keep your crazy at bay with something productive to do as COVID-19 approaches and seeks to clamp down on life. Sharpen your creative senses with private fine art lessons from Angelo Segarra.



Mon-Sat 1-8pm; RMB350 and up per lesson. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat Aug 7, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can't stop and won't stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp







There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-La in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.



Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-La Sanya

Daily: Happy Hour



Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You'll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.



Daily, 7-10pm. Free entry. Intercontinental.





Click on the picture above to learn more.

Cancelled or Postponed Events



Aug 5-8: Surf & SurfSkate Camp



Cancelled: Learn to surf and surfskate from an expert. Work on your bikini body while you're at it. Learn more here.



Thurs-Sun Aug 5-8; RMB3,699 per person, ages 8 and up. AndAngie Surf Club.

Aug 10-12: Kid's Paint Workshop



Cancelled: Let your child burn off some energy and experience their inner artist with this painting workshop from Segarra Art held at the Luhuitou Square Cruise Center. Sign up before August 1.



Tue-Thurs Aug 10-12; Contact Angelo for price. Luhuitou Square Cruise Center.

Aug 13-15: Fabulous Luxury Special



Postponed: Party for four days straight with the Fabulous crew. Come on a party jet, party on the beach, pull out on a yacht and close with a pool party. Learn more here.



Fri-Sun Aug 13-15; package prices vary. 1Hotel.

Aug 20: International Market Fair



Postponed: Sell your nation's wares or your cultural handicrafts at Yazhou Bay's International Fair. They are currently looking for vendors to fill the booths. Contact Charlotte (18217842571) for more information.



Fri Aug 20, 6-11pm; Free entry. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Cultural Center.



Saturdays: Cherry Craft Fusion DJ Party



Cancelled: Enjoy craft beer and an incredible view of Sanya.



Sat July 31, 8pm-2am; RMB150 per person including four glasses of craft beer. Phoenix Island Resort.

Saturdays: Little Star Cooking Classes







Cancelled: Give your child and yourself the chance to enjoy these DIY Finger Biscuits.



Sat Aug 7, 5-6pm; RMB50 per class for one adult and one child. Phoenix Island Resort.

Sundays: RRR Kids Club



Image via Sanya Getaway Public Account



Cancelled: Learn about environmental education with a group of children aged 4-10 years old.



Sun Aug 8, 10am; Locations vary. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway

Wednesdays: Art Jams



Postponed: Art Jams will begin again this Wednesday. It's a great chance to meet others and unwind.



Every Wed, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

