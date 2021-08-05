  1. home
15 Sanya Events Still On, 8 Events Cancelled or Postponed

By Vanessa Jencks, August 5, 2021

0 0

We've found out what's still on or cancelled, considering the growing concern over COVID-19.

August 6: The Sugar Daddy Live

nalo-livehouse-sugar-daddy-sanya-live-music.jpeg

Don't be fooled by their name, as this rock band wanted to give the impression of a warm fatherly experience through song. When they learned the true meaning of the name, they decided they didn't care and kept it anyway. The special during this performance is RMB100 for four bottles of craft beer.

Fri Aug 6, 9pm; RMB50 per person. Click here for more information. Nalo Livehouse.

August 7: Solar Tribe

solar-tribe-sanya-dance-clubs2.jpg

Circle in the warmth of the sun at Solar with this popular gypsy inspired beach party.

Sat Aug 7, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

August 7: Comic Relief Party

comic-relief-party2.jpg

Laugh off your stress at Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill with this comical party.

Sat Aug 7, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

August 18: Sanya German Speakers Meeting

german-speakers.jpg
Image via Pixabay

Gather with other German speakers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Wed Aug 18; Free entry. Location to be determined. Contact WeChat ID: MarianR

August 12 - 20: Sanya Entrepreneurs Meeting

sanya-entreprenuer2.jpg
Image via Pixabay

Head to Yazhou Bay for the next Sanya Entrepreneurs Meeting. You'll have the chance to discuss with a government official the specific challenges faced by foreign business owners. Time and date are to be determined. If you join the group now, you can participate in voting regarding the date and time of the event. 

Aug 12-20; Free entry. Contact WeChat ID: vanessajencks. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Cultural Center.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Aug 8, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpg

Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Sun & Wed, Aug 8 & 11, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails

cocktail-the-underground.jpg

Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.

Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.


Mondays-Saturdays: Fine Art Lessons

fine-art-lessons.jpeg
Image via Segarra Art

Keep your crazy at bay with something productive to do as COVID-19 approaches and seeks to clamp down on life. Sharpen your creative senses with private fine art lessons from Angelo Segarra.

Mon-Sat 1-8pm; RMB350 and up per lesson. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga

mojo-yoga.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.

Sat Aug 7, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.

Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour

hookah-happy-hour.jpeg

Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.

Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class

mojo-spinning.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Can't stop and won't stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.

Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp

loohoo-camp-shangrila-sanya.jpeg

There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-La in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.

Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-La Sanya

Daily: Happy Hour

5.5-happy-hour.jpeg

Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You'll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.

Daily, 7-10pm. Free entry. Intercontinental.

202108/k2fit-middle.jpg
Click on the picture above to learn more.

Cancelled or Postponed Events

Aug 5-8: Surf & SurfSkate Camp

andangie-surf-and-skate-camp.jpg

Cancelled: Learn to surf and surfskate from an expert. Work on your bikini body while you're at it. Learn more here.

Thurs-Sun Aug 5-8; RMB3,699 per person, ages 8 and up. AndAngie Surf Club.

Aug 10-12: Kid's Paint Workshop

WechatIMG95.jpeg

Cancelled: Let your child burn off some energy and experience their inner artist with this painting workshop from Segarra Art held at the Luhuitou Square Cruise Center. Sign up before August 1.

Tue-Thurs Aug 10-12; Contact Angelo for price. Luhuitou Square Cruise Center.

Aug 13-15: Fabulous Luxury Special

WechatIMG102.jpeg

Postponed: Party for four days straight with the Fabulous crew. Come on a party jet, party on the beach, pull out on a yacht and close with a pool party. Learn more here.

Fri-Sun Aug 13-15; package prices vary. 1Hotel.

Aug 20: International Market Fair

international-market-fair2.jpg

Postponed: Sell your nation's wares or your cultural handicrafts at Yazhou Bay's International Fair. They are currently looking for vendors to fill the booths. Contact Charlotte (18217842571) for more information.

Fri Aug 20, 6-11pm; Free entry. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Cultural Center.

Saturdays: Cherry Craft Fusion DJ Party

poster.jpeg

Cancelled: Enjoy craft beer and an incredible view of Sanya.

Sat July 31, 8pm-2am; RMB150 per person including four glasses of craft beer. Phoenix Island Resort.

Saturdays: Little Star Cooking Classes

little-star-cooking-class.jpeg

Cancelled: Give your child and yourself the chance to enjoy these DIY Finger Biscuits.

Sat Aug 7, 5-6pm; RMB50 per class for one adult and one child. Phoenix Island Resort.

Sundays: RRR Kids Club

RRR-Kids-Club.jpegImage via Sanya Getaway Public Account

Cancelled: Learn about environmental education with a group of children aged 4-10 years old.

Sun Aug 8, 10am; Locations vary. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway

Wednesdays: Art Jams

art-jams.jpeg

Postponed: Art Jams will begin again this Wednesday. It's a great chance to meet others and unwind.

Every Wed, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

READ MORE: Unmatched Beach Seclusion at Lantian Fishing Village Homestay

Interested in Thai food? Check out Baan Rim Nam in Xiaodonghai area.

[Cover image via Mojo Gym]

