Shanghai's Local COVID-19 Case Not Linked to National Outbreak

By Ned Kelly, August 5, 2021

Shanghai's new COVID-19 case was infected from overseas sources, the city's disease control and prevention center revealed on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old man, an airport service staff member at the cargo terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, had indulged in high-risk behavior by untying his protective clothing, allowing himself to be exposed to the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

The patient had not left Shanghai in the 14 days prior to his positive confirmation, had no contact history with people from high- and medium-risk regions from other cities and had no contact with cold chain before he got sick.

The origin of the virus was concluded to have no connection with the recent COVID-19 outbreak in other Chinese cities, said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

A total of 67 people who had close contact with the patient have been tested twice, with no positive cases reported so far, while a further 68,517 people being screened in Shanghai had all come back negative by yesterday, authorities said.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

