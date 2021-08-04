  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find a Chinese Dish That Disappeared

By Ned Kelly, August 4, 2021

0 0

Captain Ahab had Moby Dick. Arthur Jones has doubansu.

When Englishman Jones first came to China in 1996, doubansu was (and we'll have to take his word on this) a home-style dish commonly found in Shanghai's neighborhood restaurants. And rather than it biting off his leg, he dug into it heartily.

Twenty-five years on, and the old restaurants have vanished under rapid urban development, and with them, his favorite food. Few young people today have even heard of it.

So, the hunt was on – and documentary short The Dish That Disappeared is the result.

“I really wanted to explore some of my memories of my earliest days in Shanghai, back in the late 1990s,” explains Jones. “And the story of doubansu was something that always stuck out to me; it was a very strange mystery – that there could be a dish that would have disappeared that was such a prominent part of my early days in Shanghai.

“I felt like by exploring that, I could touch on my memories of that time, and some of the ways that memories get confused and things get forgotten and then remembered for strange, serendipitous reasons.”

So is doubansu doomed to disappear forever? Or can one man's love of this ugly-delicious dish introduce it to a whole new generation?

Without further ado, here is your answer (VPN off – to watch on Vimeo, click here):


Directed by Arthur Jones; Produced by LostPensivos Films

The Six: Titanic Chinese Survivors' Untold Story

If you recognize the name Arthur Jones, it might be because he is the director of the recent documentary release The Six – a film executive producer and contributor James Cameron describes as the “Titanic’s last, great untold story.”

The film sees Jones, lead researcher Steven Schwankert and their international team go in search of the infamous ship’s lost Chinese passengers. They uncover an extraordinary tale of survival and dignity in the face of racism and anti-immigrant policy that reverberates today.

Watch The Six trailer (VPN off):

After a cinematic release earlier in the year, you can now watch The Six online. Simply scan the QR:

frame-3-.png

READ MORE: New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

[Cover image courtesy of LP Films]

Documentary Shanghai Chinese Food Mysteries Unexplained Mysteries

more news

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai as China Records 71

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai as China Records 71

The first local case since the recent outbreak was confirmed on Monday.

Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

As of Monday, there were four high-risk areas and more than 100 medium-risk areas in the Chinese mainland.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

An airport service staff member at the cargo terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport tested positive.

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

Speedy 160 kilometers an hour trains will halve the travel.

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

When you're feeling constipated, who needs more fiber when you’ve got a live eel.

World's Largest Legoland Opening in This Chinese City

Currently, the largest Legoland park is in New York.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

WATCH: Shanghai Shenhua Beat Shandong in Chinese FA Cup Final

Two titles in three years for the Blues.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

3rd Sinovac Jab Reaps 'Remarkable' Antibody Results, Study Shows

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Unmatched Beach Seclusion at Lantian Fishing Village Homestay

Unmatched Beach Seclusion at Lantian Fishing Village Homestay

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai as China Records 71

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai as China Records 71

China Reports 71 New Local Covid-19 Cases on Wednesday

China Reports 71 New Local Covid-19 Cases on Wednesday

Stuck in Shanghai? Spend a Day Crushing Life in Koreatown

Stuck in Shanghai? Spend a Day Crushing Life in Koreatown

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find a Chinese Dish That Disappeared

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find a Chinese Dish That Disappeared

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives