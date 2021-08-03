Some Transport Routes to Beijing Suspended Due to COVID-19

Tickets for some domestic trains, flights and long-distance buses to Beijing are temporarily unavailable to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, August 3, it was announced that the sale of train tickets to Beijing from 23 cities would be suspended. Cities include Zhengzhou, Nanjing, Yangzhou, Shenyang, Dalian, Huai’an, Suqian, Xiamen, Shangqiu, Huanggang, Jingzhou and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, tickets for flights and long-distance buses have also been suspended from a number of cities. Everyone who is currently in Zhangjiajie has been told not to leave the city.

Beijing recently reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19. The infected person lives in Guoxing Garden Community (国兴家园) in Haidian district, where six residential communities have been put under special anti-epidemic measures.

The case is one of a number reported recently in the capital.

Due to the recent increase in cases across China, entering Beijing is not recommended, except for essential purposes.

Those who have returned to Beijing with recent travel history from mid- or high-risk areas must report to their local community and follow relevant anti-epidemic rules.

Those who are currently in mid- and high-risk areas and need to return to Beijing must comply with local anti-epidemic measures (quarantine, testing etc.). Returnees from these areas must have proof of a negative COVID-test result issued within 48 hours of departure to Beijing. After returning to Beijing, be sure to report to the local community and follow relevant anti-epidemic rules.

Likewise, leaving Beijing is not recommended, except for essential purposes. For those who must leave Beijing and live or work in a neighborhood (街道) where confirmed cases are found, proof of a negative COVID-test result within 48 hours of departure is required. After arriving in the relevant destination, be sure to report to the local community and follow relevant anti-epidemic rules.

If you plan to leave or enter Beijing, be sure to check the latest anti-epidemic rules before doing so. Unless traveling really is essential, you're better to stay where you are.

