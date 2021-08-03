Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

The first local COVID-19 case in Shanghai since the recent outbreak was confirmed by the city's disease control and prevention center on Monday, reports Shine.



The 53-year-old man is an airport service staff member at the cargo terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, responsible for the closed-loop transport of foreign air cargo aircraft crews.

He has no connection with the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in other Chinese cities, and had not left Shanghai in the past 14 days.

The patient had received full COVID-19 vaccination, along with all staff members at the city’s two airports.

He tested negative during his two previous regular nucleic acid tests on July 21 and 28, but tested positive on Monday. The patient is now receiving quarantined treatment at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in Jinshan District.

The man is a resident of Xinyuanxiyuan community in Pudong’s Chuansha Town, which has now been rated a medium-risk region.

People in the neighborhood will be quarantined with health monitoring for two weeks. The risk rate elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged.

He had visited the Miaojing Lu outlet of fast-food chain Yonghedawang and Gongnong Restaurant on Qiaojia Lane. Both venues have been closed and disinfected.

Fifty-two close contacts of the case have been identified, including six family members. All have implemented centralized isolation measures, with first nucleic acid test results negative.

Of the 250 close contacts of those 52, all have been quarantined and also tested negative in the first round of testing.

A total of 64,860 people, including other staffers at Pudong airport, had been tested as of 9am today, with all samples so far analyzed returning negative.

A total of 413 samples have been collected at the related sites, with all the results negative. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of the virus.

Both Pudong and Hongqiao airports have strengthened pandemic prevention measures for passenger flights, with facemasks and temperature and health code checks mandatory, while public transport across the city is following suit.

New Measures

Shanghai enhanced its COVID-19 prevention and control measures on people coming from domestic high- and medium-risk areas last week.

Anyone coming from, or passing through, high-risk areas is required to have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues.

People coming from, or passing through, medium-risk areas will also need to have two nucleic acid tests, but they can spend the 14-day observation period at their residential community.

As of Monday, there were four high-risk areas and more than 100 medium-risk areas in the Chinese mainland.

The high-risk areas are as follows:

Jiangning District, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province

Hanjiang District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province

Erqi District, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province

Dehong Dai Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Ruili City, Yunnan Province

Medium-risk areas have been identified in Fujian, Hainan, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, and now Shanghai.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]