Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Entertainer Kris Wu was arrested by Beijing police on Sunday on suspicion of rape.

Chinese police released a statement on Saturday night saying that the 30-year-old China-born Canadian national has been accused of “repeatedly seducing young women into having sex.”

The arrest follows allegations from 19-year-old Chinese college student, Du Meizhu, that Wu lured at least 30 girls, including herself and two minors, to his home before intoxicating and raping them.

Allegations first emerged when Du posted on Weibo that she was sexually assaulted when she was studying at the Communication University of China in Beijing. Du claimed she was 17 at the time of the alleged assault.

In a Weibo post, Du claimed that she was forced into drinking alcohol and having sex with the singer.

In an interview with Netease, Du alleged that she knew of at least eight potential victims, herself included.

Wu, who was born in Guangzhou, is still under investigation and has yet to release any comment about his arrest. However, he did deny the allegations when they first surfaced last month.

In response to these allegations, Wu was dropped by several major brands and recently deleted his Chinese social media accounts.

In Shanghai, his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Shanghai wax museum was also removed amid the allegations, as cited by Global Times.

Wu’s lawyers are currently suing Du for defamation after she went public last month.

Du claimed she was paid money to keep quiet and said it would be returned.

The singer and actor was previously a member of the K-pop group Exo and moved to Canada from China when he was 10 years old.

[Cover image via @kriswu/Instagram]