COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

By Lars James Hamer, August 2, 2021

On July 30, a video was circulating online of a worker obstructing a woman from entering a residential area in Guangzhou unless she was vaccinated against COVID-19.

The woman, a local resident who filmed the interaction, was told that she could not enter the area on three different occasions.

The man, a member of the residential area’s management team, said, “You can go to the hospital and get the vaccine or tell them why you don’t want the vaccine.” At that point, the resident stated that she “does not trust vaccinations.”

The confrontation ended when the worker stated that “you can enter, but you must go and get vaccinated.” Check out the interaction below (VPN off):

The video was taken on the same day that the Four Seasons Mall in Chigang, Guangzhou released a statement saying that all those employed in restaurants, supermarkets, food markets, pharmacies and cosmetic industries are required to receive their COVID-19 inoculation before August 1. 

The statement, also released via WeChat to businesses within the mall, went on to state that checks would be made to see if staff members had completed their vaccinations.

Due to the rise in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases across China, the Guangdong Provincial Government has heavily warned residents to get vaccinated and avoid leaving the province unless absolutely necessary.

READ MORE: Guangdong Residents Advised Not to Leave Province

[Cover image: screengrab via QQ]

Covid-19 vaccine

