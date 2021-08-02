  1. home
9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, August 2, 2021

1 0

Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort

440688459.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Opened in May of this year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

For More Information Click Here

Aug-Oct | 5-Day Ningxia Wine Tasting & Desert Camping

283450238.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Ningxia, located in the remote, arid northwest, is a frontier region of nomadic breeders and sedentary farmers, and home to Muslim travelers of the Silk Road; a land of Buddhist statues, cave inscriptions and royal tombs of ancient dynasties. Tour a local winery, tasting the libations and learning about the region's booming industry, explore beehive-shaped imperial tombs of the Western Xia Dynasty, take in the magnificent Tenger Desert, overlooking the Yellow River at Qintongxia Grand Canyon and camp out in the clear desert night sky studded with twinkling stars.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 21-29 & Oct 1-9 | Yunnan Highlights Motorcycle Tour


239463657.jpgImage courtesy of Tibetmoto

Ride through one of China’s most beautiful provinces to discover previously untraveled regions, including the greatest highlights and motorcycling routes of China’s Southwest. In Yunnan, you can still get a feel for the authentic China, as it was before the transformation of recent decades. On the most pulse-quickening panoramic roads, take an adventurous ride through the subtropical Tiger Leaping Gorge to Lake Lugu and the old towns of Dali and Lijiang before heading deep into the Himalayas. Discover the full splendor of Himalayan passes in the Tibetan regions near Shangri-La, and enjoy awe-inspiring views of the snow-capped 6,740-meter Kawa Karpo Mountain. Explore China on a BMW motorcycle in a way that only few have done before.

For More Information Scan the QR

Tibetmoto.png

Aug 27-29 | 5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 10-14 & Aug 20-24 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Sep 4-12 & Oct 1-9 | Tibet Ride to Everest Base Camp

554270955.jpg

Discover the highlights of the Roof of the World and Tibet’s ancient culture by motorcycle! This Everest Base Camp Motorcycle Tour will take you along curvy mountain roads to the vast Tibetan Plateau, the highest peaks on earth, to the shores of sacred azure-blue salt lakes and to spiritual sites deep in the Himalayas. Tackle dizzying 5,000-meter-high passes, visit the most important of all Tibetan monasteries and monuments and explore remote, half-forgotten places. Stay overnight at the base of the world's highest mountain, and enjoy sunset and sunrise views of 8,848-meter-high Mount Everest. This is guaranteed to be a bucket list adventure you’ll never forget.

For More Information Scan the QR

Tibet-QR.png

Sep 4-11 & 18-25 | 8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

Date on Request | Himalaya Horizon Sichuan Adventure

1097387651.jpg

Discover the hidden highlights of the Tibetan Himalayan areas in western Sichuan. This motorcycle tour takes you to remote and winding mountain roads, across high passes and into the areas of the Tibetan nomads. Highlights are the wide Haizi Lake Plateau at over 4,000 meters, the northern and southern Sichuan-Tibet Highway, with endless winding roads and, as a cultural highlight, the famous Dege printing press, where Tibetan sacred texts have been printed for centuries.

For More Information Scan the QR

Himalaya-Horizon-Sichuan-Adventure.png

Sep 4-10 & Oct 1-7 | 7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals Travel Guide China Travel

