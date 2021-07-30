Flooding in Guangzhou Partially Closes Metro

With severe flooding caused by heavy rain in Guangzhou, Shenzhou Lu Station on Line 21 suspended all service on Friday at 1.14pm.



The station enforced emergency response measures and passengers were quickly evacuated.

Footage shows some commuters congregating at the bottom of the stairs to the entrance of the station as they battled against the surging water. Watch video of the rising water levels below (VPN off):

The Guangzhou Metro official Weibo account claimed that at its highest point the water level in the station was 2 meters deep. There have been no recorded injuries.

The rain only lasted a short while and at around 3.30pm staff were allowed in to begin the clean-up and check the equipment.

A partial collapse of a wall (caused by heavy rain) resulted in the flooding located at an entrance of the metro station currently under construction.

Line 21 is Guangzhou’s newest metro line. The flooding within the station bared a striking resemblance to the scenes in Henan’s capital Zhengzhou, where only last week 12 people lost their lives due to flooding within the station and the metro itself.

The structural integrity of the Zhengzhou metro system was called into question by many online as water reached neck height within the train carriages.

Guangzhou provincial government released a warning via text message to all residents on the morning of July 30 that Guangdong would see heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next three days.

Heavy downpours and even typhoons occur almost every year during the summer in China’s southern regions.



However, recent flooding in Henan province, as well as abroad in Western Europe, have raised concerns about adverse weather conditions caused by global warming.

To track typhoons in Guangdong and elsewhere in China, click here.



