  1. home
  2. Articles

Flooding in Guangzhou Partially Closes Metro

By Lars James Hamer, July 30, 2021

1 0

With severe flooding caused by heavy rain in Guangzhou, Shenzhou Lu Station on Line 21 suspended all service on Friday at 1.14pm.

The station enforced emergency response measures and passengers were quickly evacuated.

Footage shows some commuters congregating at the bottom of the stairs to the entrance of the station as they battled against the surging water. Watch video of the rising water levels below (VPN off):

The Guangzhou Metro official Weibo account claimed that at its highest point the water level in the station was 2 meters deep. There have been no recorded injuries.

The rain only lasted a short while and at around 3.30pm staff were allowed in to begin the clean-up and check the equipment.

A partial collapse of a wall (caused by heavy rain) resulted in the flooding located at an entrance of the metro station currently under construction.

Line 21 is Guangzhou’s newest metro line. The flooding within the station bared a striking resemblance to the scenes in Henan’s capital Zhengzhou, where only last week 12 people lost their lives due to flooding within the station and the metro itself.

The structural integrity of the Zhengzhou metro system was called into question by many online as water reached neck height within the train carriages.

Guangzhou provincial government released a warning via text message to all residents on the morning of July 30 that Guangdong would see heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next three days.

Heavy downpours and even typhoons occur almost every year during the summer in China’s southern regions.

However, recent flooding in Henan province, as well as abroad in Western Europe, have raised concerns about adverse weather conditions caused by global warming.

To track typhoons in Guangdong and elsewhere in China, click here.

READ MORE:  How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

[Cover image: screengrab via QQ]

Flooding Guangzhou

more news

Guangzhou to Build Makeshift Quarantine Center for Intl Arrivals

Guangzhou to Build Makeshift Quarantine Center for Intl Arrivals

The facility is currently under construction and will be ready by September 2021.

0 New Local COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Time This Week in Guangzhou

0 New Local COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Time This Week in Guangzhou

On Friday morning, the Guangzhou municipal health commission reported no new local cases.

4 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Guangzhou

4 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Guangzhou

All cases were recorded in Guangzhou’s Liwan district, which has largely been cordoned off since the case cluster in late May. The patients all reside in He Yuan Community.

Man in Guangzhou Refuses COVID Test, Attacks Police with a Fork

The man refused to open his hotel door for more than one hour.

Virtually Everyone in Guangzhou Has Been Tested for COVID-19

So far, more than 16 million people in the provincial capital of Guangdong have been tested for COVID-19.

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

On Thursday, Guangzhou health authorities reported six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

The drop in cases on Thursday is hopefully the start of a trend back to normalcy in the provincial capital.

​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were detected in Guangzhou’s Liwan district.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

World's Largest Legoland Opening in This Chinese City

Debate Over New Gender Neutral ‘They/Them’ Chinese Character

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Flooding in Guangzhou Partially Closes Metro

Flooding in Guangzhou Partially Closes Metro

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

3rd Sinovac Jab Reaps 'Remarkable' Antibody Results, Study Shows

3rd Sinovac Jab Reaps 'Remarkable' Antibody Results, Study Shows

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives