23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

July 30: Deep Sea Whirlpool Party



We’re honestly not sure what to expect but with Nalo Livehouse, it’s bound to be deep.



Fri July 30, 11pm-3am; RMB50 per person. Click here for more information. Nalo Livehouse at Yiyi Department Store Ruins.

July 30-31: Future Open Party



Step into the future at Reef Bar. Look to Lady Gaga or the Jetsons for inspiration.



Fri-Sat July 30-31, 4-11pm; Free entry. Reef Bar.

July 31: Sexy Apron Night







Don your kitchen's best and head to Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



Sat July 31, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Until July 31: VIP Card Promotion



Save big on sushi and other dishes at one of Sanya's tastiest new fusion restaurants. See our review here.



Daily until July 31. Imperial Bar & Restaurant.

July 31: Peace & Love



Feel the love and let party peace flow at this retro-inspired hippy party located in Hainan's very own hippy town, Houhai. Play sunset party games, dabble in art, get painted up and dance beyond sun down.



Sat July 31, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

Aug 5-8: Surf & SurfSkate Camp



Learn to surf and surfskate from an expert. Work on your bikini body while you're at it. Learn more here.



Thurs-Sun Aug 5-8; RMB3699 per person, ages 8 and up. AndAngie Surf Club.

Aug 10-12: Kid's Paint Workshop



Let your child burn off some energy and experience their inner artist with this painting workshop from Segarra Art held at the Luhuitou Square Cruise Center. Sign up before August 1.



Tue-Thurs Aug 10-12; Contact Angelo for price. Luhuitou Square Cruise Center.

Aug 13-15: Fabulous Luxury Special



Party for four days straight with the Fabulous crew. Come on a party jet, party on the beach, pull out on a yacht and close with a pool party. Learn more here.



Fri-Sun Aug 13-15; package prices vary. 1Hotel.

Aug 20: International Market Fair



Sell your nation's wares or your cultural handicrafts at Yazhou Bay's International Fair. They are currently looking for vendors to fill the booths. Contact Charlotte (18217842571) for more information.



Fri Aug 20, 6-11pm; Free entry. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Cultural Center.



Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat July 31, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Saturdays: Foam Party



DJ Erick Lee and more will bring in disco and hip hop as the suds fly up. Check out more information here.



Sat July 31, 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

Saturdays: Cherry Craft Fusion DJ Party



Enjoy craft beer and an incredible view of Sanya.



Sat July 31, 8pm-2am; RMB150 per person including four glasses of craft beer. Phoenix Island Resort.

Saturdays: Little Star Cooking Classes







Macarons are a sophisticated dessert that even adults love. Give your child and yourself the chance.



Sat July 31, 5-6pm; RMB50 per class for one adult and one child. Phoenix Island Resort.

Sundays: RRR Kids Club



Image via Sanya Getaway Public Account



Learn about environmental education with a group of children aged 4-10 years old.



Sun Aug 1, 10am; Locations vary. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Aug 1, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Sun & Wed, Aug 1 & 4, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.

Wednesdays: Art Jams



Art Jams will begin again this Wednesday. It's a great chance to meet others and unwind.



Every Wed, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.





Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can't stop and won't stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp







There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-La in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.



Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-La Sanya

Daily: Happy Hour



Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You'll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.



Daily, 7-10pm. Free entry. Intercontinental.

