2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 29, 2021

Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on July 28. The city had previously gone 180 days without any new local COVID-19 infections. 

The two cases are from a husband and wife living in the city’s Changping district. Both had traveled with their daughter to Zhangjiajie, a tourist-city in Hunan province which has recently reported new infections. 

The couple returned to Beijing via Beijing West Station on July 25. They later tested positive on July 28. Authorities have identified 654 close contacts who have been told to undertake necessary measures.

Meanwhile, as of July 28, around 380,000 people have undergone testing in Changping district. Of the 8,427 results so far, all have been negative. 

As of press time, there are no new city-wide anti-epidemic measures implemented in Beijing, nor are there any new mid- or high-risk areas. However, as we all know too well, that could all change. 

In the meantime, expect more mask-wearing and QR-code-scanning for now. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Covid-19

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

