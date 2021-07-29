  1. home
New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

By Ned Kelly, July 29, 2021

A new express metro line with 160 kilometer an hour trains will slash the travel time between Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports to under 40 minutes, reports Shine.

Set to be completed in 2024, the 68.66-kilometer line will have nine stations across Xuhui, Minhang and Pudong, more than halving the current 90-plus minute travel time between the two major airports.

The express line is one of China's first batch of 11 demonstration city railways approved by the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation's top planning body.

"It will connect with the nation's railway system and the intercity transport network of the Yangtze River Delta region, supporting the national strategy of higher-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta," said Li Shuxun, deputy director of the construction and transportation commission of the Pudong New Area.

[Cover image via NetEase]


