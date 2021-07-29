  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

By That's Guangzhou, July 29, 2021

0 0

When you’re feeling constipated, who needs more fiber when you’ve got a live eel?

A man in Jiangsu province recently inserted a 20-centimeter-long eel into his rectum from the anus in an attempt to relieve constipation.

The man later went to the hospital after enduring pain – understandably. The doctor who operated on him said the eel had bitten through the man’s colon and entered the abdomen, which could have caused hemolysis, according to Global Times. The man survived – as did the eel.

Inserting a live eel into the rectum from the anus is a folk remedy to cure constipation that makes for some jarring stories across China.

Last year, a man in Guangdong inserted a 40-centimeter-long eel up his rectum in hopes of relieving constipation. 

But it doesn’t stop with live fish. In 2017, a man in Guangdong’s Zhongshan shoved a bottle into his butt to fix bowel issues after a spicy meal. The object was so far up the rectum that it required surgery to remove.

READ MORE: Man Shoves Bottle Into Anus to Treat Constipation in Guangdong

[Cover image via Pixabay]

South China Assident Constipation Jiangsu

more news

AmCham South China President on Foreign Direct Investment Trends

AmCham South China President on Foreign Direct Investment Trends

We reached out to Dr. Harley Seyedin to learn about Guangzhou's cross-border e-commerce developments and FDI trends.

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

Save the dolphins.

Will Alibaba Have to Sell South China Morning Post?

Will Alibaba Have to Sell South China Morning Post?

South China Morning Post employees have expressed concern for the future as Alibaba is pressed to trim media assets.

4 Students Injured After Knife Attack in South China

The horrific incident took place next to a secondary school in Zhangjiajie, just a week into the new semester.

Five Cheeky Men Busted for Streaking in South China

A company in Changsha has attracted negative attention after a bet sent five employees streaking.

Costco Flagship Store Coming to South China

The Costco craze is coming.

Big Storm to Hit South China Within the Next 48 Hours

The Shenzhen Meteorological Observatory issued a typhoon white warning today at 4.20pm.

Shake Shack Announces South China Expansion Plans

Can you guess where the first location will be?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

Taken China’s Sinovac Vaccine? You May Be Due a Booster Jab Soon

Taken China’s Sinovac Vaccine? You May Be Due a Booster Jab Soon

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives