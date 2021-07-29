Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

When you’re feeling constipated, who needs more fiber when you’ve got a live eel?

A man in Jiangsu province recently inserted a 20-centimeter-long eel into his rectum from the anus in an attempt to relieve constipation.

The man later went to the hospital after enduring pain – understandably. The doctor who operated on him said the eel had bitten through the man’s colon and entered the abdomen, which could have caused hemolysis, according to Global Times. The man survived – as did the eel.

Inserting a live eel into the rectum from the anus is a folk remedy to cure constipation that makes for some jarring stories across China.

Last year, a man in Guangdong inserted a 40-centimeter-long eel up his rectum in hopes of relieving constipation.

But it doesn’t stop with live fish. In 2017, a man in Guangdong’s Zhongshan shoved a bottle into his butt to fix bowel issues after a spicy meal. The object was so far up the rectum that it required surgery to remove.

