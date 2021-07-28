  1. home
  2. Articles

China Stocks are Plummeting in the US

By That's, July 28, 2021

0 0

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index has dropped 15% in the last two trading days.

The index follows the 98 biggest US-listed Chinese stocks – which have fallen 45% since a record high in February 2020, according to BBC.

Investor confidence has apparently faded since Beijing cracked down on tech giants and education firms based in China.

The government recently administered new changes to the education sector, stating that “Curriculum subject-tutoring institutions are not allowed to go public for financing; listed companies should not invest in the institutions, and foreign capital is barred from such institutions.”

In addition, Chinese regulators have also clamped down on one of the country’s most popular waimai options – Meituan. China’s State Administration for Marketing Regulation recently issued new rules to improve the conditions of waimai drivers.

The marketing regulator called for Meituan to pay drivers a minimum wage, be given better training and have their workload eased, as cited by BCC.

On Tuesday, Meituan shares dropped a record 17.6% in Hong Kong markets – in addition to a 14% fall on Monday.

As for China-based education sector US-listed stocks, USD770 billion has been swiped off in the last five months.

China’s regulators have been more focused on US-listed Chinese companies as of late. Alibaba, which was listed on NASDAQ in 2014, was given a USD2.8 billion fine for abuse of market position.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

stock market technology China

more news

The Man Who Helped Bring Shakespeare to China

The Man Who Helped Bring Shakespeare to China

Lang Shiqiu, the man who helped introduce Shakespeare to China, once lived in Neiwubujie Hutong.

Is This 14-Year-Old Girl from Shandong China's Next Yao Ming?

Is This 14-Year-Old Girl from Shandong China's Next Yao Ming?

Zhang exploded with 42 points, 25 rebounds and six blocks – helping to lead her team to the championship.

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

Some links that work without the pesky firewall.

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

China Takes Home 1st Gold Medal of Tokyo Olympics

The twenty-one-year-old set an Olympic record score of 251.8.

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

How is the most populous nation on the planet responding to the threat of rising sea levels and flooding?

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

Heavy rain started to hit Henan province on July 17.

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

The wildly successful artist is in the crosshairs of some career-ending allegations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

World's Largest Legoland Opening in This Chinese City

World's Largest Legoland Opening in This Chinese City

China Stocks are Plummeting in the US

China Stocks are Plummeting in the US

Another New Public Transport Link to the Beijing CBD?

Another New Public Transport Link to the Beijing CBD?

Debate Over New Gender Neutral ‘They/Them’ Chinese Character

Debate Over New Gender Neutral ‘They/Them’ Chinese Character

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives