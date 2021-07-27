  1. home
Debate Over New Gender Neutral ‘They/Them’ Chinese Character

By Rakini Bergundy, July 27, 2021

At the end of June, Zipeng Zhu, an art director based in New York, announced that he had created “The first non-binary they/them pronoun in Mandarin” via Instagram. 

He further explained in the caption, “This is a combination of the character 无 (none) 他 (he) and 她 (she). Hopefully one day this could be added to our dictionary.”

zzdesign.jpg
Screengrab via @zzdesign/Instagram

Zhu was born and raised in China and originally wanted to be a manga artist. After years of practicing, he developed his Photoshop skills and started carving an interest in poster design while studying biochemistry in college. 

He eventually switched paths and now has his own studio called Razzle, serving clients like Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Netflix, The New Yorker, Refinery29 and Chobani.  

Many were quick to praise Zhu, but of course, there were detractors. One commenter pointed out that the original Chinese pronoun 他 was “always gender-neutral and therefore inclusive.” They then suggested that the public needs to stop using the female pronoun 她 in written form, “which was only introduced 100 years ago.”

We asked Claire Jiang, a Guangdong-based Chinese teacher at AOE ChinEase, for her thoughts on the post. Jiang remarked that while the character is “creative and interesting,” it is also “necessary, [as] each [new character] represents a new ideology that can enrich humanity.” 

In 2015, a new pronoun ‘X也’ was introduced as a gender-fluid pronoun. Another commonly used pronoun by gender-fluid, gender-queer, or nonbinary people is the pinyin romanization ‘TA.’ 

The folks at Radii sum up the history and current pronouns that queer Chinese people use in this article.

[Cover image via That’s, @zzdesign/Instagram]

Chinese language Mandarin LGBT

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 5

The video series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner's perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 4

The video series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner's perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 3

The video series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner's perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 2

The series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

The series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

Seeking to improve your child’s Mandarin skills? Here are four educational books perfect for young language learners with curious minds!

PHOTOS: Sanya's Ugly-Beautiful Fishing Village on a Hillside

Sanya's remnant fishing village is a messy mixture of nostalgia and forthcoming demise.

23 Sanya Events: SUP Certification, Pool Parties, Treasure Hunts & More

Check out the many events Sanya has going on this weekend and next week.

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

World's Largest Legoland Opening in This Chinese City

China Stocks are Plummeting in the US

Another New Public Transport Link to the Beijing CBD?

Debate Over New Gender Neutral ‘They/Them’ Chinese Character

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

