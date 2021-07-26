  1. home
  2. Articles

12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, July 26, 2021

0 0

July 30-Aug 1 | RMB780 Mountain Resort Pool Party

Pool.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Escape chaotic city life and the stuffy Shanghai air, and head up to Linan to enjoy the coolest summer pool party amidst a stunning bamboo forest in the mountains. Just three-and-a-half hour's drive from Shanghai and you’ll be gathering around the bonfire with your fellow travelers, taking part in fun games and enjoying delicious local meals, refreshing drinks and awesome music. All over three days and two nights for just RMB780.

For More Information Click Here

July 31-Aug 7 & Aug 10-17 | 8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 21-29 & Oct 1-9 | Yunnan Highlights Motorcycle Tour


239463657.jpgImage courtesy of Tibetmoto

Ride through one of China’s most beautiful provinces to discover previously untraveled regions, including the greatest highlights and motorcycling routes of China’s Southwest. In Yunnan, you can still get a feel for the authentic China, as it was before the transformation of recent decades. On the most pulse-quickening panoramic roads, take an adventurous ride through the subtropical Tiger Leaping Gorge to Lake Lugu and the old towns of Dali and Lijiang before heading deep into the Himalayas. Discover the full splendor of Himalayan passes in the Tibetan regions near Shangri-La, and enjoy awe-inspiring views of the snow-capped 6,740-meter Kawa Karpo Mountain. Explore China on a BMW motorcycle in a way that only few have done before.

For More Information Scan the QR

Tibetmoto.png

July 29-Aug 1 | Saddle Adventures in Inner Mongolia

202107/1711343616.jpg

Image courtesy of Saddle Adventures

Moments on horseback are like scenes from a movies where the star rides off into the sunset. Saddle Adventures offer to explore the most beautiful parts of China on horseback. One of those locations is Inner Mongolia, the region where you cannot imagine your life without being on a horse. Ride and enjoy breathtaking nature by day and stay in traditional Mongolian yurt by night. Endless grasslands and blue sky, herds of sheep and horses, nomads and ethnic cuisine, you can be part of all this. Truly a trip of a life time! The horses are well trained and calm, so even if you are a beginner you can still join this unique adventure.

For More Information Click Here

August | Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang ‘Avatar Mountain’ Tour

549984060.jpg
Image Courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become an iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is famed for its deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with its own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world’s longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

Aug 5-15 & Sep 3-13 | 11-Day In-Depth Xinjiang Tour

822638553.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, a sacred and mysterious land. Considering its diverse ethnic cultures and vast landscape, it’s hard to explore all the highlights in Xinjiang in a few days, or even a week. This in-depth 11-day tour is designed to live up to your expectations. Many famous spots will be visited, including Heavenly Lake, the Grand Bazaar, Kashgar Old City, Karez Well System, Jiaohe Ancient City, Bezeklik Grottoes, Flaming Mountain, Kanas Lake, Hemu Village and more.

For More Information Click Here

Sep 4-12 Oct 1-9 | Tibet Ride to Everest Base Camp

554270955.jpg

Discover the highlights of the Roof of the World and Tibet’s ancient culture by motorcycle! This Everest Base Camp Motorcycle Tour will take you along curvy mountain roads to the vast Tibetan Plateau, the highest peaks on earth, to the shores of sacred azure-blue salt lakes and to spiritual sites deep in the Himalayas. Tackle dizzying 5,000-meter-high passes, visit the most important of all Tibetan monasteries and monuments and explore remote, half-forgotten places. Stay overnight at the base of the world's highest mountain, and enjoy sunset and sunrise views of 8,848-meter-high Mount Everest. This is guaranteed to be a bucket list adventure you’ll never forget.

For More Information Scan the QR

Tibet-QR.png

August | Dreamlike Enshi

1336192153.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 6-9 & 16-19 | 4-Day Guizhou Nature and Culture Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

Date on Request | Himalaya Horizon Sichuan Adventure

1097387651.jpg

Discover the hidden highlights of the Tibetan Himalayan areas in western Sichuan. This motorcycle tour takes you to remote and winding mountain roads, across high passes and into the areas of the Tibetan nomads. Highlights are the wide Haizi Lake Plateau at over 4,000 meters, the northern and southern Sichuan-Tibet Highway, with endless winding roads and, as a cultural highlight, the famous Dege printing press, where Tibetan sacred texts have been printed for centuries.

For More Information Scan the QR

Himalaya-Horizon-Sichuan-Adventure.png

Aug 10-14 & Aug 20-24 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 14-15 | Rafting & Swimming Linan Mountain Resort

1577711654.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot, the location of a lot of ancient movies, a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Saddle Adventures]


China Travel Deals Travel Guide China Travel

more news

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

The Man Who Helped Bring Shakespeare to China

The Man Who Helped Bring Shakespeare to China

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

China Takes Home 1st Gold Medal of Tokyo Olympics

China Takes Home 1st Gold Medal of Tokyo Olympics

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives