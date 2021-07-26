12 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

July 30-Aug 1 | RMB780 Mountain Resort Pool Party





Escape chaotic city life and the stuffy Shanghai air, and head up to Linan to enjoy the coolest summer pool party amidst a stunning bamboo forest in the mountains. Just three-and-a-half hour's drive from Shanghai and you’ll be gathering around the bonfire with your fellow travelers, taking part in fun games and enjoying delicious local meals, refreshing drinks and awesome music. All over three days and two nights for just RMB780.



July 31-Aug 7 & Aug 10-17 | 8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour





This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

Aug 21-29 & Oct 1-9 | Yunnan Highlights Motorcycle Tour



Ride through one of China’s most beautiful provinces to discover previously untraveled regions, including the greatest highlights and motorcycling routes of China’s Southwest. In Yunnan, you can still get a feel for the authentic China, as it was before the transformation of recent decades. On the most pulse-quickening panoramic roads, take an adventurous ride through the subtropical Tiger Leaping Gorge to Lake Lugu and the old towns of Dali and Lijiang before heading deep into the Himalayas. Discover the full splendor of Himalayan passes in the Tibetan regions near Shangri-La, and enjoy awe-inspiring views of the snow-capped 6,740-meter Kawa Karpo Mountain. Explore China on a BMW motorcycle in a way that only few have done before.

July 29-Aug 1 | Saddle Adventures in Inner Mongolia

Moments on horseback are like scenes from a movies where the star rides off into the sunset. Saddle Adventures offer to explore the most beautiful parts of China on horseback. One of those locations is Inner Mongolia, the region where you cannot imagine your life without being on a horse. Ride and enjoy breathtaking nature by day and stay in traditional Mongolian yurt by night. Endless grasslands and blue sky, herds of sheep and horses, nomads and ethnic cuisine, you can be part of all this. Truly a trip of a life time! The horses are well trained and calm, so even if you are a beginner you can still join this unique adventure.

August | Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang ‘Avatar Mountain’ Tour



Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become an iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is famed for its deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with its own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world’s longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

Aug 5-15 & Sep 3-13 | 11-Day In-Depth Xinjiang Tour





Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, a sacred and mysterious land. Considering its diverse ethnic cultures and vast landscape, it’s hard to explore all the highlights in Xinjiang in a few days, or even a week. This in-depth 11-day tour is designed to live up to your expectations. Many famous spots will be visited, including Heavenly Lake, the Grand Bazaar, Kashgar Old City, Karez Well System, Jiaohe Ancient City, Bezeklik Grottoes, Flaming Mountain, Kanas Lake, Hemu Village and more.

Sep 4-12 Oct 1-9 | Tibet Ride to Everest Base Camp

Discover the highlights of the Roof of the World and Tibet’s ancient culture by motorcycle! This Everest Base Camp Motorcycle Tour will take you along curvy mountain roads to the vast Tibetan Plateau, the highest peaks on earth, to the shores of sacred azure-blue salt lakes and to spiritual sites deep in the Himalayas. Tackle dizzying 5,000-meter-high passes, visit the most important of all Tibetan monasteries and monuments and explore remote, half-forgotten places. Stay overnight at the base of the world's highest mountain, and enjoy sunset and sunrise views of 8,848-meter-high Mount Everest. This is guaranteed to be a bucket list adventure you’ll never forget.

August | Dreamlike Enshi



Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

Aug 6-9 & 16-19 | 4-Day Guizhou Nature and Culture Tour



Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall and walk in the Karst stone forest.

Date on Request | Himalaya Horizon Sichuan Adventure

Discover the hidden highlights of the Tibetan Himalayan areas in western Sichuan. This motorcycle tour takes you to remote and winding mountain roads, across high passes and into the areas of the Tibetan nomads. Highlights are the wide Haizi Lake Plateau at over 4,000 meters, the northern and southern Sichuan-Tibet Highway, with endless winding roads and, as a cultural highlight, the famous Dege printing press, where Tibetan sacred texts have been printed for centuries.

Aug 10-14 & Aug 20-24 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour



Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

Aug 14-15 | Rafting & Swimming Linan Mountain Resort



This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot, the location of a lot of ancient movies, a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

