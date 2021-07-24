Free Lattes! Tim Hortons Opens First Shenzhen Location

It’s here! Canadian chain, Tim Hortons, has officially opened at OH Bay.

While Tims are usually located in run-of-the-mill strip malls in Canada, here in China they’re glitzy, glossy and commodified.

The store officially opens at 10:18am on Saturday, July 24 and there are tons of fun incentives on offer. The first 10 people at the store will receive free coffee for a year, while the next 100 can receive a free medium latte and a small gift. The next 100 will also receive a free medium-sized latte. See more details here.

In the Shenzhen store, as with other Tims in China, the food in the display cases are fake. We’re unsure if its for sanitary reasons, or they just know the real food doesn’t come close to the pictures.



Looks so real, fake food in the cases. Image via 幺幺桃@RED



The baked goods are aesthetically pleasing. However, these are the only flavor for Timbits and they are all on the dry side. Image via @深圳欢乐港湾/RED



Iced Capps and coffee are solid. Image via @深圳欢乐港湾/RED

The next time you’re in Bao’an, pop by the Tims near the Ferris wheel in OH Bay. Or you can wait until the one opens by OCT station in Nanshan (which should be soon).

Fellow Canadians, please weigh in your thoughts in the comments below.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

[Cover image via @黄高兴/RED]

