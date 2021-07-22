Remember Shenzhen's Shaky Skyscraper? Here's Why It Wobbled

In May, Huaqiangbei’s SEG Plaza went viral after videos surfaced of the skyscraper shaking. People were evacuated from the building, and authorities began investigating the cause of the movement.

Last week, the investigation was concluded. The city stated that the movement was caused by a “vortex-induced resonance” between the top of the building’s two high masts, as cited by GRT Radio.

On July 12, local authorities carried out real-time monitoring for building settlement, tilt rate, acceleration and other conditions. The results indicated that the building was safe.

Specialists will remove the building masts to avoid future vibrations (far from the good vibrations the Beach Boys sang about…)

The project will take about a month, and no one aside from construction staff and authorized personnel can enter the building.

Local media reported that the roads around the building have been fenced off and former SEG Plaza tenants have been resettled in the meantime.

[Cover image via wto168.net]