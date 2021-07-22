23 Sanya Events: SUP Certification, Pool Parties, Treasure Hunts & More

Want to share a Hainan event or stay up to date on the latest? Join our Events ONLY Hainan Group. Scan the QR code to be added to the group:

July 22: Cuban Night



Swirl, shake, shimmy the night away at Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



Thu July 22, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

July 23: Sunset Pool Party



Take a break on Friday by getting in some killer waves on the surf or just watch safely from the shore. Then party until the sun comes up again at 808.



Fri July 23, 4pm-late; Free entry. 808.



July 24: Trilingual Food Corner



Whether you’d like to learn Japanese, English or Russian, this is the language mix corner you’ll want to attend.

Sat July 24, 3.00-5.00pm; RMB78 presale, RMB128 at the door. Contact WeChat Id: NanGary to join.



July 24: SUP with MySup.Online





Image via Mike/ MySup.Online



Join supoholic Mike for his last Dadonghai to Xiaodonghai SUP session including cliff-jupming and snorkeling before he heads to another city.

Sat July 24, 7.30am; RMB280 presale, RMB380 if booked by July 23. Children 50% off. Contact WeChat ID: supoholic.



July 24: The Bright Connection Pool Party





Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That’s



Volunteer and show love to the children at The Bright Connection while meeting other compassionate people in Sanya’s thriving community. Find out more information by clicking this link.



Sat July 24, 1.30-3.30pm; Free. Contact WeChat ID: elizevgl to join. Wingate by Wyndham.

July 24: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Sat July 24, 7am; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

July 24: Pool Party at the Pod



Slip into your favorite bikini and head to The Pod for a splashy rooftop party in Dadonghai. Check out more information here.



Sat July 24, 5-9pm; RMB260/person. The Pod at Autograph.

July 24: Foam Party



Two DJs will pop songs as you pop and play in foam. Check out more information here.



Sat July 24, 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

July 24: Full Moon



Reflect the moon and glow. Check out their last party video below:



<br/>



Come dressed up and painted up or get made up there. Either way this is a party you won’t want to miss.



Sat July 24, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

July 25: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.



Sun July 25, 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessa.jencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

July 25 & 28: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Sun & Wed, July 25 & 28, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



July 25: Coconut Island Adventure



Go on a family-friendly adventure on another Hainan island with water games, SUP paddle boarding and a treasure hunt.



Sun July 25; RMB498 for one adult and one child. WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway for more information and the location.

July 26-29: National SUP Coach Certification





Image via db Sup Trainers



This training program in Chinese includes a written test but the perk is that you’ll be national certified for SUP in China. If you’re thinking of starting a SUP business or going on tours in the future, this is the training for you.



Mon-Thu July 26-29; RMB2,800 per person. Extra charges for lodging and meals. Click here for more information. Nomadic Tiger Inn.

July 30: Deep Sea Whirlpool Party



We’re honestly not sure what to expect but with Nalo Livehouse, it’s bound to be deep.



Fri July 30, 11pm-3am; RMB50/person. Click here for more information. Nalo Livehouse at Yiyi Department Store Ruins.



August 4: Art Jams



Art Jams is back next week with a pop of color.



Every Wed, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Until July 31: VIP Card Promotion



Save big on sushi and food at one of Sanya's tastiest new fusion restaurants. See our review here.



Daily until July 31. Imperial Bar & Restaurant .

Until August 31: Aquaventure After Dark



Spend a day at Atlantis with fun like no other. Spend your strength at the water park, then experience a one-of-a-kind party once the sun goes down.



Daily until Aug 31, 5.30-9pm; RMB198. More information here. Atlantis.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can't stop, won't stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.90/class or RMB158/10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: LooHoo Summer Camp







There's a full day of activities for children at Shangri-la in Sanya. Head there for a full day of fun and find out more from their post here.



Daily; RMB650 per day per child for out of hotel guests. Shangri-la Sanya

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.

Saturdays: Cherry Craft Fusion DJ Party



Enjoy craft beer and an incredible view of Sanya. Check out their video below:

<br/>



Sat July 24, 8pm-2am; RMB150/person includes four glasses of craft beer. Phoenix Island Resort.

Saturdays: Little Star Cooking Classes







Why not make Hawaii mini burgers in the ‘Hawaii of the East’？



Sat July 24, 5-6pm; RMB50/class for one adult and one child. Phoenix Island Resort.

[Cover image via db Sup Trainers]



