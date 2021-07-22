  1. home
  2. Articles

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

By That's Shenzhen, July 22, 2021

0 0

WeChat is constantly improving its features – it’s the superapp that keeps giving.

With the rollout of version 8.0.9, you can now set custom ringtones for friends, minimize stickied chats and much more.

Firstly, make sure you update your app to the newest version through the app store.

Assign Exclusive Ringtones for Friends

Go to Settings > Message Notifications > Ringtone for Incoming Calls > Assign Exclusive Ringtones for Friends

The song selections are varied – you can search for Chinese and English artists. 

When your friend calls through WeChat, that ringtone will play for you.

ringtone.jpg
Screengrab via That’s

After the ringtones are set, there is a toggle option to allow those friends to hear the ringtone you set for them simultaneously when they are calling.

202107/6c4b90fa627f225a4cea06.jpg

Multi-Device Login Supported

Keep track of everywhere you’re logged in now with a tap of a button. Send files, lock, or mute devices from your phone.


Image via INews

Mute Groups, But Follow Specific Members

If you’re like us, you’re probably in too many random groups to handle. Hopefully, you have your notifications muted. In those muted groups, you can follow up to four members and receive notifications when they post.

202107/6c4b90fa627f225a4cfe08.jpg
Screengrab via NewsGD

Hide Stickied Chats

They’re on top for a reason. Whether pesky work group chats or your China besties, those stickied chats will add up and take up some screen real estate. The new update lets you minimize them in a snap.

stickied.jpg

READ MORE: Send Money to Strangers and Other New WeChat iOS Updates

[Cover image via Unsplash]

WeChat life hack Update

more news

How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

Keep track of storms' paths in real-time as they hit China.

Head of College Anthony Coles Talks Student Life at Intl Schools

Head of College Anthony Coles Talks Student Life at Intl Schools

With school starting up again next month for the fall, there’s plenty of planning by faculty and staff that goes in to make it a successful semester.

UPDATE: More Beijing Subway Station Closures Coming Soon

UPDATE: More Beijing Subway Station Closures Coming Soon

The upcoming closures will affect commuters in the capital on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1.

Hainan COVID-19 Update: Haikou Community Clear

The Haikou community is clear of COVID-19.

Send Money to Strangers and Other New WeChat iOS Updates

The superapp upgrades once again.

5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

We spoke with the UK government in China.

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

If you're like us, you may find these ads a bit creepy and would like to limit WeChat's ability to monitor your interests.

Over 200 Million WeChat Users Limit Their Moments to 3 Days

You can learn a lot about someone by checking their WeChat Moments – and people are starting to notice.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Superstar Kris Wu Caught in Teen Sex Scandal in China

Everything You Need to Know About China's Tokyo Olympics Team

8 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Explainer: China's Oktoberfest, the Qingdao Beer Festival

Lifestyle Leader Accor Partners with Zrou on Culinary Innovation

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

4 New WeChat Updates You Should Know

Remember Shenzhen's Shaky Skyscraper? Here's Why It Wobbled

Remember Shenzhen's Shaky Skyscraper? Here's Why It Wobbled

23 Sanya Events: SUP Certification, Pool Parties, Treasure Hunts & More

23 Sanya Events: SUP Certification, Pool Parties, Treasure Hunts & More

Spin Your Heart Out Shanghai: FlowCycle Opens Third Location

Spin Your Heart Out Shanghai: FlowCycle Opens Third Location

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives