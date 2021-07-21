PHOTOS: Romantic Deals at The Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian

There are so many wonders of nature to experience in Hainan. It’s full of caves, creatures, coves, peaks and bays.



One underrated wonder is the view you’ll get in the mountains during a downpour of rain. Such an experience is magical, especially if you’re sitting somewhere you can watch a sheet of rain pour down as you sit behind it, cuddled up with a loved one in a blanket holding hot beverages.



Maybe even better would be where you can have a warm bath behind billowing curtains.



If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing rain clouds break on peaks, we highly recommend booking a room at the Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian where you’ll have a pick from plenty of vantage points for a spectacular stormy show.



Their breakfast and dinner areas are on the top 8th floor, so you can enjoy spectacular sunrises and sunsets while you eat their Western breakfast buffet or Cantonese dinner with local Qixianlang mountain- inspired dishes.



The types of rooms they offer are diverse. There are rooms with large spa baths; rooms with views of the shared rainforest pool on the sixth floor for families; large rooms with private sunbathing decks; and family rooms with colorful 2.2 meter beds.



The staff at the hotel encourage a dip into their hot spring spa because of the refreshing feeling you’ll get stepping out of the hot water during summer.



They currently have three package deals available.



1. RMB429 for Rainforest View Double Bed Package



This 40% off deal for a 40 square meter room comes with a buffet breakfast for two, afternoon tea set for two, credit for the family arcade area and admission into the hot spring. Use of the shared pool and gym is also included.



This deal is valid until November 31, 2021.



2. RMB629 for Landscape Rainforest Suite Package



This deal is for a larger 68 square meter room, buffet breakfast for two and the choice between two family set meal dinners for two adults and a child.



Valid from now until October 31, 2021.



3. RMB699 for Sun Terrace Rainforest Suite Package







This deal is for a 98 square meter room including a secluded, private sun terrace. The package includes a buffet for three, afternoon tea set for three and one use of the minibar.



Valid from now until October 31, 2021.



For all three deals, admission into the outdoor hot spring spa and use of the shared pool and gym is included.

Check-in is after 3pm and check-out is before noon. Reservation for weekends should be made 7 days in advance after purchasing the deals.



Additional meal vouchers can be purchased for breakfast: RMB128 per adult and RMB68 per child (1-1.4 meters). Dinner deals are available through their hotel WeChat store.



To purchase these deals and see the additional conditions, such as added fees during public holiday periods and their refund policy, follow this link then click on the picture of the bed with the swans and rose petals heart to open the hotel's mini-program page.



See a listing for Tang Hotel Hainan Mount Qixian.



READ MORE: FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On



Special note for international guests: each hotel deal has terms and conditions listed in the original source link, including for the deal to be purchased through the designated platform. In most situations, hotels will not offer the same deal and price at the desk without the digital coupon being purchased so as not to break that platform's terms and conditions.

