WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

Terrifying video footage has emerged of flooding in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province in central China.

Heavy rain started to hit the province on July 17. By 4.30pm on July 20, the highest level flood-emergency warning was issued in Zhengzhou.

Some particularly chilling videos, which went viral on Chinese social media, showed commuters trapped inside a train on the Zhengzhou metro. Water reached waist-height inside the carriage.

The flooding occurred on Line 5 between Haitan Si Jie and Shakou Lu stations on July 20 at around 6pm. Emergency services evacuated 500 people. Twelve people died and 5 people were injured.

Between 6pm on Saturday, July 17 and the very early hours of Wednesday, July 21, five weather stations in Zhengzhou recorded record rainfall of 61.7 centimeters. This almost matched the annual average of 64.1 centimeters.

Furthermore, the Zhengzhou flood control headquarters stated that the nearby Guojiazui Reservoir was at “major risk” of dam failure, according to China Daily.

Image via @境远ING/Weibo



Around 100,000 people have so far been displaced as a result of the floods. Transport between Henan and other parts of China has faced heavy disruption, including cancellations of flights, trains and more.

Image via @第一财经日报/Weibo



The K226 train from Zhengzhou to Lanzhou only made it as far as Tielu, a village located nearby Zhengzhou city center. As of press time, the train has been stationary for more than 48 hours due to flooding. More than 700 people are onboard.

Rescue efforts are ongoing. Heavy rain across Henan is expected to continue until late into the evening of Wednesday, July 21.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

