Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2021

Dulwich Pudong Announces Outstanding IB Results for the Class of 2021

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong's Class of 2021 IB students have scored well above the global IB average, registering 39.1 out of a total of 45 points, the highest average score ever achieved at the College. One hundred percent of DCSPD’s IB diploma programme (IBDP) students passed, with three students achieving perfect 45 scores and three others achieving 44 points. Fifty-three percent of students achieved 40+ points.

BISS Puxi Class of 2021 Achieve Outstanding IB Diploma Results

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi celebrated its students achieving exceptional results in this year’s IB Diploma, scoring an impressive average of 38.4 points, five points above the global average. Three students achieved perfect scores of 45, placing them in the top 1.3% of IB Diploma results worldwide.

Another Year of Outstanding Results by NAIS Pudong’s IB Diploma Students

A staggering 50% of NAIS Pudong students achieved 40 points and above. “I am so incredibly proud of these students,” said Lesley-Ann Wallace, Principal. “They have shown true resilience and perseverance during the most difficult times, and not only achieved outstanding academic results, but leave us as truly well-rounded, compassionate and empathetic young people.”

Shanghai Singapore International School 25th Anniversary Celebrations

Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS) held a 25th Anniversary Launch Ceremony, marking an important milestone for SSIS since its founding in 1996. Guest of Honor Mr. Chua Teng Hoe, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore, launched the opening celebration with Madam Chen Jian, Vice-Mayor of HuaCao Town, and representatives from the school community. The watering ceremony signifies growth, love and nurturing of a new generation of children. The anniversary themed ‘The New Chapter’ celebrates SSIS new vision as it looks forward into the next 25 years of education.

2021 Summer Performing Arts Festival

Lights, Camera, Action! BISS Puxi Performing Arts Festival was a wonderful display of talented musicians, actors and dancers, with over 200 students performing live. All the parents, students, teachers and friends that attended the event helped to make the day a great success.

